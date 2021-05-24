« previous next »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 24, 2021, 11:37:08 pm
The Ref for the Final is an Assistant Ref in the Premier League

John Edmund C. Brooks
Born   1990 (age 3031)
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, England

He Ref'd 27 Championship matches and 1 League 2 match this past season.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 25, 2021, 09:37:48 am
Him and Kevin Friend

Can only apologise for both on behalf of Leicestershire
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 25, 2021, 09:44:38 am
Quote from: 4pool on May 24, 2021, 11:37:08 pm
The Ref for the Final is an Assistant Ref in the Premier League

John Edmund C. Brooks
Born   1990 (age 3031)
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, England

He Ref'd 27 Championship matches and 1 League 2 match this past season.

 Nick will be along any moment to throw in a Pork Pie comment.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 25, 2021, 02:53:27 pm
Highly rated 16 year old scots striker Ethan Laidlaw is on trial with us this week. Has been with Hibs first team all year.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:38:43 am
Conor Bradley has been called up to the senior Northern Ireland team for the first time, doesn't turn 18 until July.

He's had a good season for us, another promising RB on the books.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:26:35 pm
looking at the names in the transfer thread making my head a bit dizzy

anyone from the youth thats worth looking out for that has developed enough and might just might surprise us next season ala Nat

I do expect to see more minutes from curtis next season

Seems like our youth and seniors just doesn't tally in that we have not much pacy players that could replace salah and mane's threat

Our fullbacks can't step in to replace the role of robbo and trent too. both are a major step up but seems like our youth and seniors aren't really in sync.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:00:59 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:26:35 pm
looking at the names in the transfer thread making my head a bit dizzy

anyone from the youth thats worth looking out for that has developed enough and might just might surprise us next season ala Nat

I do expect to see more minutes from curtis next season

Seems like our youth and seniors just doesn't tally in that we have not much pacy players that could replace salah and mane's threat

Our fullbacks can't step in to replace the role of robbo and trent too. both are a major step up but seems like our youth and seniors aren't really in sync.


There are three getting talked up but the one is streets ahead of the others. Kaide Gordan, he has it all and still only 16 I wouldn't be surprised to see him fast tracked.

Balagizi potentially another but it's hard to tell because he is so much bigger and stronger the most of his opponents. The step up to u23s will tell a lot with him.

Musialowski is one being hyped because he scored a few nice goals as opposed to lots of goals this season. He reminds me of Patrick Roberts, great dribbler but that's about it. No real pace, hysicality or stamina.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm
Quote from: edeyj on May 24, 2021, 09:47:49 pm
Proud of the lads....they gave it a real good go.

That Villa crowd need to have a good look at themselves though. Booing and cat calling have no place in a U18 game. These are just young lads for Gods sake. Would hope the Kop wouldn't behave like the Holte End.

They did the same in the league cup game. I remember the Shrewsbury fans doing the same in the FA cup.

Shameful really.

No way was their number 9 only 18. He's on his fourth marriage and mortgaged up to his ears that fella
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm
Quote from: NsRed on May 25, 2021, 02:53:27 pm
Highly rated 16 year old scots striker Ethan Laidlaw is on trial with us this week. Has been with Hibs first team all year.

Has he been doing well in PE then
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:11:23 pm
I think plenty could surprise if given the minutes. None of Phillips, Neco or Rhys Williams were standout players like Trent or Jones at youth level, but in a settled side we've seen we can win with them playing.

Think you could drop someone like Bradley, Cain or Morton in and we'd be fine against most the league.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:11:23 pm
I think plenty could surprise if given the minutes. None of Phillips, Neco or Rhys Williams were standout players like Trent or Jones at youth level, but in a settled side we've seen we can win with them playing.

Think you could drop someone like Bradley, Cain or Morton in and we'd be fine against most the league.

Utd had some really average players ex youth team players in their title winning teams on occasion. There's something to this.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:43:32 am
Gordon will shine in pre season. Think he will get some mins.

He is the standout talent.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:51:50 am
Gordon and Balagizi are the standouts for me, but as Chris says, there are a handful who could surprise.

It will be interesting to see if any of the youngsters are involved with the first-team early on in pre-season given some players will be missing because of the Euros and Copa America - I like Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton a lot, Glatzel (provided he's fit), Cain and Clarkson have all been involved previously so maybe they'll get some chances to impress this summer.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:37:59 pm
Yep, looking forward to see who gets minutes in pre season. Could be none of them but I think the likes of Gordon/Balagizi/Musialowski could be with the first team. Don't think it can be overstated how much time they have for Gordon, given they paid a little chunk for him, and how he's looked a level above in the u18s and scored on his 23s debut. Even came off the bench in a Championship game, so very talented.

Will Frauendorf be playing with the 23s next season? He's some talent from what I've seen, goals in the youth cup semi and final. I think at some point he was out with an injury so didn't see the same football as a few others. The attacking talent in them groups is scary, just a big shame the likes of Stewart and Glatzel have suffered some serious injuries. Hope both can recover and find their feet again. Same thing happened to Brewster when he picked up a bastard of an injury that kept him out for about a year and really stunted his development.

Interested for next season to start for the youth groups, lots to be excited about. The u18s team was fantastic this year with a good league finish and great youth cup run. I assume most of them will be in the u23s group next season. Not sure about the talent below the 18s group who will come up and join that side. I remember that lad Ennis scored a hat-trick in the youth cup and he was only about 16, will he have any chance of being with them? Seems possible.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:00:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:37:59 pm
Yep, looking forward to see who gets minutes in pre season. Could be none of them but I think the likes of Gordon/Balagizi/Musialowski could be with the first team. Don't think it can be overstated how much time they have for Gordon, given they paid a little chunk for him, and how he's looked a level above in the u18s and scored on his 23s debut. Even came off the bench in a Championship game, so very talented.

Will Frauendorf be playing with the 23s next season? He's some talent from what I've seen, goals in the youth cup semi and final. I think at some point he was out with an injury so didn't see the same football as a few others. The attacking talent in them groups is scary, just a big shame the likes of Stewart and Glatzel have suffered some serious injuries. Hope both can recover and find their feet again. Same thing happened to Brewster when he picked up a bastard of an injury that kept him out for about a year and really stunted his development.

Interested for next season to start for the youth groups, lots to be excited about. The u18s team was fantastic this year with a good league finish and great youth cup run. I assume most of them will be in the u23s group next season. Not sure about the talent below the 18s group who will come up and join that side. I remember that lad Ennis scored a hat-trick in the youth cup and he was only about 16, will he have any chance of being with them? Seems possible.

I think wed need to keep our hopes in check a bit for the U18s, at least for the first part of next season.  The cohort that is due to go up is one of the largest for years at 11 (Bradley, Corness, Hill, Kelly, Koumetio, Morton, Norris, ojrzynski, Quansah, Stewart, Wilson, Woltman).  Ok, Kelly, if he goes up is likely to be in that training goalies group that we heard about this year when wondering why LFC hoard so many goalies, given that he has rarely played in his 2 years in the U18s.  Also, I realise that some are up already.  But the problem as I see it is that the U23s seem to play less games (esp as we will be back in the uefa champions league youth tournie again now the senior team has qualified).  In addition to which the numbers there are piling up.  Its easy to assume that many will go out on loan but we never really manage to get more than 5 or so non-first team squad out on loan.   There is already Bearne, Beck, Cain, Clarkson, orourke, Ritaccio, Savage, Boyes, Clayton, Dixon-B, Glatzel, Longstaff, Sharif, Lewis, Millar, Gallagher, Hardy.  Ive not included Jaros, still out on loan, or arroyo, (no work permit.), or Walls or Larouci, guessing either released or wont sign.  Now some others are likely to be let go (Gallagher and Hardy need to be allowed to go or get a loan as a minimum given their age).   Cain and Clarkson might still be with the firsts but unless its cup stuff, I cant see them getting much Prem time so they may need to drop down.  I havent mentioned Gordon but he may automatically be U23s next season or he may be with the first team squad to train and drop down to play.

I dont think well be able to tell from pre season who is where as there are always more playing up to make up for squad members still having a break after internationals. 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:07:24 pm
Yeah the u23s could probably do with a bit of a clear out in terms of players being released, loaned or sold. Was quite shocked Rittacio signed a new deal as to be honest I thought he'd already been let go.

