Dave McCoy

Elliott?  He was fast tracked by Fulham and I doubt would have ever left if the FA youth cup was where he would play at first.
Dougle

Pity we get to play Villa's U-21's in the final of the U-18's. Bit of bad luck there.
Welshred

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:43:48 pm
Any chance of getting the old U-18s coach back?

Be a bit harsh to demote him from the U23s because an exceptional Villa side are beating us
jillc

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:43:48 pm
Any chance of getting the old U-18s coach back?

Sadly not.
4pool

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:32:58 pm
We look poorly coached it has to be said.

U18 League tables-- 24 matches played

North
City 61 points
Man utd 60
Liverpool 52


South
Fulham 56
Crystal Palace 56
Brighton 45
Arsenal 40
Villa 38



Some people need to get a grip.
Kalito

Any streams for this, please?  :wave

Thanks.
tubby pls.

Original

Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:40:03 pm
Credit to Villa though for having some good talent coming through, they've clearly got a good set up going on.

Never give credit to Villa, shower of pricks
Kalito

Coolie High

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:46:39 pm
U18 League table
North
City 61 points
Man utd 60
Liverpool 52


South
Fulham 56
Crystal Palace 56
Brighton 45
Arsenal 40
Villa 38



Some people need to get a grip.

Incidentally in both games against Arsenal and United I feel like both sides dominated the game territorially.
Oskar

Can't really pin this on Bridge-Wilkinson, we've just come up against a better side in the final who started well and haven't let us settle into the game.
Chris~

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:48:35 pm
Incidentally in both games against Arsenal and United I feel like both sides dominated the game territorially.
Bit of game state in those though
sminp

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:46:39 pm
U18 League tables-- 24 matches played

North
City 61 points
Man utd 60
Liverpool 52


South
Fulham 56
Crystal Palace 56
Brighton 45
Arsenal 40
Villa 38



Some people need to get a grip.

Not sure what point youre trying to make but a lot of this Villa side play in their under 23s so not sure that table is really relevant.
RyanBabel19

Their play in and around the box is impressive, some incredible acceleration and close control under pressure
Dave McCoy

I would also ask Jill and others what else they should be doing when the midfielders are clearly not at the level they are playing against. 
Welshred

Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:49:35 pm
Not sure what point youre trying to make but a lot of this Villa side play in their under 23s so not sure that table is really relevant.

I think its pointing out that this isn't due to the coach and probably more due to Villa have more experienced and better players than we do right now
4pool

Liverpool 75 goals scored, 26 conceded..+49 goal differential

Villa 45 scored,  52 conceded.. - 7 goal differential.
sminp

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:50:52 pm
I think its pointing out that this isn't due to the coach and probably more due to Villa have more experienced and better players than we do right now

Ah right fair enough.
Oskar

Nearly 2-1, good play by Frauendorf.
TheShanklyGates

What a miss.
MBL?

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:46:39 pm
U18 League tables-- 24 matches played

North
City 61 points
Man utd 60
Liverpool 52


South
Fulham 56
Crystal Palace 56
Brighton 45
Arsenal 40
Villa 38



Some people need to get a grip.
most of the villa side play in the u23s
jillc

Frauendorf makes an impact straight away.
Coolie High

Good play one of Frauendorf or Mabaya should have been starting.
tubby pls.

Musialowski's decision making is miles off first team level.
4pool

Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:52:37 pm
most of the villa side play in the u23s

U23's

Villa are in the second division. 7th place 27 scored, 28 conceded. -1 goal diff.
sminp

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:55:50 pm
U23's

Villa are in the second division. 7th place 27 scored, 28 conceded. -1 goal diff.

Yes but theyre using a bunch of kids who are under 18 aged so again the table isnt that relevant. This is a bunch of kids getting a lot of experience at higher age groups and levels than most of our kids. Theyre an exceptional group for their age.
MBL?

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:55:50 pm
U23's

Villa are in the second division. 7th place 27 scored, 28 conceded. -1 goal diff.
im not sure what point you are trying to make here?
cdav

Another yellow missed for them

Its always interesting how different clubs view development. You'd think a couple of these Villa players maybe could have gone on loan this year like we normally do?
