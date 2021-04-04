« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2567 2568 2569 2570 2571 [2572]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10649822 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102840 on: Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm »
Well done young reds, go and win it now
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102841 on: Yesterday at 04:57:08 pm »
Brilliant result and a brilliant display to keep out a really strong attack. Leicester away in the next round
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,775
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102842 on: Yesterday at 04:58:33 pm »
Well in young Reds. Let's hope this is a good omen.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102843 on: Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm »
Dug in well to see that through did the young reds.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102844 on: Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm »
Were we missing a number of regulars today?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102845 on: Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm »
Well in the young Reds.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102846 on: Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm
Were we missing a number of regulars today?
Stewart, Fraunedorf, Gordon, and Mabaya. No Blair or Ennis either who haven't be regulars but would have given us something off the bench if we'd needed a goal. Only Stewart would have been guaranteed to start and maybe 1 other. Ojrzynski likely would have started in goal as well
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102847 on: Yesterday at 05:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
Stewart, Fraunedorf, Gordon, and Mabaya. No Blair or Ennis either who haven't be regulars but would have given us something off the bench if we'd needed a goal. Only Stewart would have been guaranteed to start and maybe 1 other. Ojrzynski likely would have started in goal as well
You can add Cannonier and Pitaluga to the list as well
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102848 on: Yesterday at 07:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
Stewart, Fraunedorf, Gordon, and Mabaya. No Blair or Ennis either who haven't be regulars but would have given us something off the bench if we'd needed a goal. Only Stewart would have been guaranteed to start and maybe 1 other. Ojrzynski likely would have started in goal as well

All the four you mentioned at the start would have started mate.  All of them. Gordon is cup tied so can't.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102849 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:34:03 pm
All the four you mentioned at the start would have started mate.  All of them. Gordon is cup tied so can't.
Don't think it Mabaya starts over Balagizi, Corness or Morton in midfield or Bradley at right back where he was moved to in the last round. Musialowski was likely to start given his form and Woltman has started a lot for the u18s. It's more likely that all 4 wouldn't have started if available
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:46:10 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102850 on: Today at 08:23:03 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:34:03 pm
All the four you mentioned at the start would have started mate.  All of them. Gordon is cup tied so can't.
Frauendorf was on the bench mate. He just wasn't selected to start and I agree with Chris that Mabaya wouldn't have started either.

If Stewart was fit I have no doubt he would start, given we didn't have a natural striker in the team and also we dropped  down others such as Bradley and Koumetio down for this game. Interesting to see United dropped Shoretire down from their senior team for the game.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:38 am by dakid »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102851 on: Today at 09:55:22 am »
U23's at 12
Logged

Online HopefulRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102852 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm »
All 4 of our U23 back line today are left footed.  Fairly unusual I should think
Logged

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102853 on: Today at 12:52:39 pm »
0-1 Poor from the U23s apart from Remi Savages through ball.........to the Brighton forward who slotted it past our keeper!!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2567 2568 2569 2570 2571 [2572]   Go Up
« previous next »
 