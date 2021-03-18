Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn scored a hat-trick in an internal training match on Saturday.



Woodburn netted three times for the team which played in red at the AXA Training Centre while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon - a £1m January signing from Derby County - and Rhys Williams also bagged in a 5-1 win.



Billy Koumetio scored a consolation for the team in black kit.



Playing for the red team, which also featured Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, Woodburn was the stand-out player.



It was a less happy afternoon at training for Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, who were playing alongside each other at centre-back for the team wearing the changed black strip.





Reacting to the game, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com: It was everything we expected, and a little bit more because everyone was fully concentrated and enthusiastic.



The variety in the type of goals, the conviction both teams played with was just great to see. All the senior players were pure examples  their character [was] top. I love that. You can lose games, but you should never lose team spirit.

