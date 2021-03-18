Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn scored a hat-trick in an internal training match on Saturday.
Woodburn netted three times for the team which played in red at the AXA Training Centre while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon - a £1m January signing from Derby County - and Rhys Williams also bagged in a 5-1 win.
Billy Koumetio scored a consolation for the team in black kit.
Playing for the red team, which also featured Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, Woodburn was the stand-out player.
It was a less happy afternoon at training for Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, who were playing alongside each other at centre-back for the team wearing the changed black strip.
Reacting to the game, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com: It was everything we expected, and a little bit more because everyone was fully concentrated and enthusiastic.
The variety in the type of goals, the conviction both teams played with was just great to see. All the senior players were pure examples their character [was] top. I love that. You can lose games, but you should never lose team spirit.