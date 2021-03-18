« previous next »
Quite a few acadmey players training up with the first team. Newish faces I can make out: Norris, Bradley, Balagizi, Gordon, Morton, Musialowski. Probably a few more I've missed/not pictured
Good opportunity for them to impress with a few more senior players staying back this time.



Quote from: daggerdoo on March 18, 2021, 01:14:04 pm
RW, looking by the clips on youtube. Looks lively, but it's really hard to tell by the clips.

I think he's mainly a RW, but he's also been playing as an LW and #10.
Quote from: Chris~ on March 18, 2021, 04:21:28 pm
Quite a few acadmey players training up with the first team. Newish faces I can make out: Norris, Bradley, Balagizi, Gordon, Morton, Musialowski. Probably a few more I've missed/not pictured
Good opportunity for them to impress with a few more senior players staying back this time.

Makes me feel even more gutted for Layton, that injury has come at the worst possible time for him sadly.  :butt
Plus Beck, Fraunendorf, Quansah, and I think one of the goal lies might be Davies, all from the u18s
Liam Millar seems to have got two assists today for Charlton (hes not scoring much playing behind the strikers,so assists are important).  Likewise Adam Lewis, who has mainly been used as a sub at Plymouth, but started today.  Not forgetting another for Harvey Elliott.  Pretty good day for our loan players then. 
Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn scored a hat-trick in an internal training match on Saturday.

Woodburn netted three times for the team which played in red at the AXA Training Centre while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon - a £1m January signing from Derby County - and Rhys Williams also bagged in a 5-1 win.

Billy Koumetio scored a consolation for the team in black kit.

Playing for the red team, which also featured Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, Woodburn was the stand-out player.

It was a less happy afternoon at training for Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, who were playing alongside each other at centre-back for the team wearing the changed black strip.


Reacting to the game, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com: It was everything we expected, and a little bit more because everyone was fully concentrated and enthusiastic.

The variety in the type of goals, the conviction both teams played with was just great to see. All the senior players were pure examples  their character [was] top. I love that. You can lose games, but you should never lose team spirit.
Quote from: rocco on March 21, 2021, 08:13:31 am
Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn scored a hat-trick in an internal training match on Saturday.

It seems that he is also doing well for the U-23 team. Still only 21, and should find a nice club in the summer ...
Quote from: rocco on March 21, 2021, 08:13:31 am
Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn scored a hat-trick in an internal training match on Saturday.

Woodburn netted three times for the team which played in red at the AXA Training Centre while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon - a £1m January signing from Derby County - and Rhys Williams also bagged in a 5-1 win.

Billy Koumetio scored a consolation for the team in black kit.

Playing for the red team, which also featured Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, Woodburn was the stand-out player.

It was a less happy afternoon at training for Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, who were playing alongside each other at centre-back for the team wearing the changed black strip.


Reacting to the game, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com: It was everything we expected, and a little bit more because everyone was fully concentrated and enthusiastic.

The variety in the type of goals, the conviction both teams played with was just great to see. All the senior players were pure examples  their character [was] top. I love that. You can lose games, but you should never lose team spirit.
Don't think it'll be long before Grodon is training with the first team every week. Imagine he's likely to go away for the pre season tour
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 19, 2021, 07:07:42 pm
Phil Jagielka's 13-year-old son Zac has signed for our Academy ...

I bet the bitters aren't pleased with that
U23s won 2-1 away to Southampton with quite a weakened side given some were playing that training game with the remnants of the firsts.  Both goals by Joe Hardy.  Glad hes fit.   But so sad that Glatzel misses so much of yet another season with injury. 
Following up on the jagielka story, there is some piece on Twitter today saying we have signed a 12 year old starlet from Accrington Stanley, with pic and quotes.  Not sure if this denotes more targeted investment in youth or a Mad World
Has anyone seen the highlights of the U23 v Soton?  Im sure they were showing them on LFC already but the tv channel is fairly hopeless on correctly listing what is happening when, and I cannot find on the website. 
Quote from: HopefulRed on Today at 06:35:31 pm
Has anyone seen the highlights of the U23 v Soton?  Im sure they were showing them on LFC already but the tv channel is fairly hopeless on correctly listing what is happening when, and I cannot find on the website.
Yeah hopefully this is a direct link I'd you have an account

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_t79ugsfk/?contentReferences=FOOTBALL_TEAM%3At7139&page=0&pageSize=20&sortOrder=desc&title=Highlights%3A%20Southampton%201-2%20U23s
