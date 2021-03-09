« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10618365 times)

Offline dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102760 on: March 9, 2021, 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on March  9, 2021, 08:09:06 pm
My hopes for Harvey Elliott are climbing to unsustainable levels
Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.
Offline mallin9

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102761 on: March 10, 2021, 02:24:17 am »
Quote from: dakid on March  9, 2021, 08:55:01 pm
Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.

Sorry wasnt actually watching Blackburn tonight, was reacting to a clip of him lobbing GK from the other half in training. Was more observing in dire times those that are absent tend to be seen through rose tinted glasses. In addition to genuinely being a thrilling prospect.

A quick check of BRFCS and it would seem his form has indeed cooled off dramatically, although sounds like neither is the manager exactly putting on masterclasses in managing a 17 year old.
Offline Phil M

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102762 on: March 12, 2021, 10:43:59 am »
U23s playing bottom side West Ham on Saturday at 4. They look awful so should be a decent chance for our lads to pick up after that Derby County defeat.
Offline HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102763 on: Yesterday at 04:03:54 pm »
Good win for the U18s, 3-0 away to Newcastle.  And good to see Luke Chambers play some minutes returning from injury. 
Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102764 on: Yesterday at 04:43:47 pm »
U23s 1-1. Conor Bradley for our goal I think. 42 mins on clock
Offline jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102765 on: Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm »
It looks like Layton Stewart has a serious injury looks in a lot of pain. Just been given oxygen. 😔
Offline reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102766 on: Yesterday at 05:30:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm
It looks like Layton Stewart has a serious injury looks in a lot of pain. Just been given oxygen. 😔

And an ambulance waiting too 😔
Offline jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102767 on: Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:30:56 pm
And an ambulance waiting too 😔

Ended last season with an injury as well hes had rotten luck. Gone straight to hospital.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102768 on: Yesterday at 05:40:04 pm »
 :(
Offline reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102769 on: Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm
Ended last season with an injury as well hes had rotten luck. Gone straight to hospital.

Just as he had started to settle in nicely with the older age group, scoring goals and finding his place in the squad.

I've seen so many of our really promising young players over the last 10yrs or so get serious injuries that they never quite recover from, let's hope this isn't another one.
Offline jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102770 on: Yesterday at 06:01:30 pm »
The game ends up 1-1, sadly overshadowed by Stewarts injury. Best of luck to the lad in his recovery. According to Neil Jones it's the right knee, looks like he twisted it and fell very awkwardly.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102771 on: Today at 04:42:34 am »
hopefully layton injury nothing to severe. think he is quite highly rated as made on the bench for some matches.

