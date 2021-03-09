My hopes for Harvey Elliott are climbing to unsustainable levels
Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
It looks like Layton Stewart has a serious injury looks in a lot of pain. Just been given oxygen. 😔
And an ambulance waiting too 😔
Ended last season with an injury as well hes had rotten luck. Gone straight to hospital.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]