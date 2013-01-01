Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.



Sorry wasnt actually watching Blackburn tonight, was reacting to a clip of him lobbing GK from the other half in training. Was more observing in dire times those that are absent tend to be seen through rose tinted glasses. In addition to genuinely being a thrilling prospect.A quick check of BRFCS and it would seem his form has indeed cooled off dramatically, although sounds like neither is the manager exactly putting on masterclasses in managing a 17 year old.