Nice to see Layton Stewart has scored a couple now for the u23s, seems to be finding his feet and getting good game time at that level.



Know a little less about the 18s, but by the sound of things there seems to be a few decent youngsters knocking about. Frauendorf, Corness, Musialowski, Mabaya etc, and the new lad Gordon who I think is only 16. Anybody seen much of them recently? Can never seem to find the games anywhere.