Agree with Fordy. Phillips, Williams, VdB, Koumetio. I think taking him on pre-season was to give him a bit of a lift having missed so much time, and because he has talent. Not because he was being being fast tracked into the first team squad. Its also often a test of character to go up to Melwood, and then come down. As others have said, Koumetio has not played much senior footie. Got injured in the U18s, only just coming back to play in the U23s. Phillips has much more senior experience, and so does Williams. Interestingly, while it doesnt always mean much, Williams has just moved up into the senior squad list on lfc website, so expect him to stay training with them for at least most of this season. Sepp is finally making good progress according to the commentators on the U18 match today, who quoted Lewtas, but he was definitely struggling to adapt for a lot of last season. He has been playing regularly for the U23s this season and I think that regularity has helped. Not sure which squad he is training with.



