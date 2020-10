Sadly, he'll always regret it. Would he have made it here? Probably not, but he'd have got games last season in the cups at a packed out Anfield for the first team, including a derby in the FA Cup. If he took those chances then he'd have got a better contract and at the least had EFL teams banging on his door for a loan spell. Curtis Jones and Neco Williams took their chances and now are part of the first team.Contrast what Rhys Williams did last season to what Duncan did. Williams went right down the leagues to mature as a player and a person and Duncan wanted the bright lights of Serie A, with his agent probably telling him he could be the next Jadon Sancho, as if he was ever going to get a game. Young players should trust the advice of the club over their agent. Now he's a 19 year old with no first team games behind him signing for a Championship clubs under 23 team, when he could have been playing at least 5 or 6 games for Liverpool's first team last season at 18.