Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10237277 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101680 on: July 2, 2020, 05:10:48 PM »
Quote from: NsRed on July  2, 2020, 05:01:50 PM
I think the top end of that is ambitious certainly. For a young English central midfielder with experience and some production at senior level, 5 million would have been a given before COVID. Hell we got 6 for Brad Smith.

I wouldn't put anything past Michael Edwards as a negotiator, but I think we'd be doing good business if we could get around the £3m mark, anything upwards of that would be fantastic.

I think that's around the fee we're getting from Reading for Ovie Ejaria, who I think is a better player than Kane. He did well at Doncaster, he's impressing at Hull, not sure there would be many takers for him permanently if we're looking for £5m, though.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101681 on: July 2, 2020, 05:49:25 PM »
Kane's goal: https://streamja.com/kWdl1

This one isn't going to be claimed as an own goal  ;D

Almost killed the keeper as well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101682 on: July 2, 2020, 06:13:50 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  2, 2020, 05:10:48 PM
I wouldn't put anything past Michael Edwards as a negotiator, but I think we'd be doing good business if we could get around the £3m mark, anything upwards of that would be fantastic.

I think that's around the fee we're getting from Reading for Ovie Ejaria, who I think is a better player than Kane. He did well at Doncaster, he's impressing at Hull, not sure there would be many takers for him permanently if we're looking for £5m, though.

Better player but is he more effective? Theres a big difference and Kane looks to be a potential 10 goals a season, Championship midfielder.
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101683 on: July 2, 2020, 06:22:29 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on July  2, 2020, 06:13:50 PM
Better player but is he more effective? Theres a big difference and Kane looks to be a potential 10 goals a season, Championship midfielder.

I'd say so.

If Michael Edwards could get £5m for Herbie Kane, I think that would be outstanding business. I don't know how long his contract has to run with us so that might play into any valuation we have of him, but he'd be a solid signing for most Championship clubs. The problem is the financial state of the EFL, so another loan might be the only option for him.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101684 on: July 2, 2020, 06:27:36 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  2, 2020, 06:22:29 PM
I'd say so.

If Michael Edwards could get £5m for Herbie Kane, I think that would be outstanding business. I don't know how long his contract has to run with us so that might play into any valuation we have of him, but he'd be a solid signing for most Championship clubs. The problem is the financial state of the EFL, so another loan might be the only option for him.
Its more likely to be about the size of the sell-on clause we put in the deal. Hopefully something like £2.5m plus 30% sell-on clause.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101685 on: July 2, 2020, 06:55:56 PM »
Quote from: NsRed on July  2, 2020, 04:56:32 PM
I agree with you completely- Im quite active in this thread, watch the youth sides regularly and am generally very optimistic and supportive of our youth sides. Nothing in my post contradicts any of that. My only remark was that I found it strange that it seemed to get inordinate publicity. Another poster pointed out that family/agents often drive this, which makes sense.

Sorry mate I didnt mean to come across as argumentative - I enjoy browsing the thread and would never claim to be any kind of expert on the kids. Appreciate the insight.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101686 on: July 2, 2020, 07:02:11 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on July  2, 2020, 06:27:36 PM
Its more likely to be about the size of the sell-on clause we put in the deal. Hopefully something like £2.5m plus 30% sell-on clause.

Interestingly, the types of sales that Man U used to make with their lower level squad players that we struggled with before and we seem to be getting back on top of.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101687 on: July 2, 2020, 07:28:25 PM »
That Kane goal is even better when you take the previous freekick he scored last week into account. The wall couldn't jump because of what he did last game.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101688 on: July 7, 2020, 12:52:05 PM »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101689 on: July 7, 2020, 12:54:04 PM »
I saw his agent talking about this yesterday, welcome Fabian.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101690 on: July 7, 2020, 12:54:15 PM »
« Reply #101691 on: July 7, 2020, 01:03:00 PM »
How many underage Polish kids do we need? Is Jerzy our Polish Keeper scout or something?  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101692 on: July 7, 2020, 01:26:59 PM »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101693 on: July 7, 2020, 01:35:43 PM »
Klopp has also spoken today about Brewster and he's seems very pleased with his progress on loan and he also said yet again that using youth players can help the club in these particular moments when money isn't readily available. It would seem the door is still open for Rhian overall which is good to hear.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101694 on: July 7, 2020, 01:49:50 PM »
The Echo is reporting LFc have bought Fabian Mrozek, a Young Polish keeping from Wroclaw (will be 17 in Sept).  I thought wed bought him last summer, but maybe he was just trialling/on loan with our U16s for a time.  Were forever bring in keepers rather than producing our own.  Had high hopes for Shamal for a while, when he seemed to be training a lot with the firsts.  Shame it didnt progress further. 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101695 on: July 7, 2020, 01:50:17 PM »
If Brewster ends the season strongly, there is a conversation to be had over whether he's ready to play a role for us next season. The problem is that that would probably be dependent on Origi's future and it's difficult to see there being much of a market for him to move on this summer given everything going on - is a club going to want or be able to pay £30-40m for him? Assuming he's still at Liverpool next season, it might be best to let Brewster go out on loan again and re-evaluate it later. But it's a good problem for Klopp to have.

As for the Scouse players, hopefully youngsters like Layton Stewart, James Norris and Tom Hill will make the step up to becoming regulars for the under-23s next season and continue to progress like they have over the past 12-18 months.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101696 on: July 7, 2020, 01:57:09 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  7, 2020, 01:50:17 PM
If Brewster ends the season strongly, there is a conversation to be had over whether he's ready to play a role for us next season. The problem is that that would probably be dependent on Origi's future and it's difficult to see there being much of a market for him to move on this summer given everything going on - is a club going to want or be able to pay £30-40m for him? Assuming he's still at Liverpool next season, it might be best to let Brewster go out on loan again and re-evaluate it later. But it's a good problem for Klopp to have.

As for the Scouse players, hopefully youngsters like Layton Stewart, James Norris and Tom Hill will make the step up to becoming regulars for the under-23s next season and continue to progress like they have over the past 12-18 months.

Three of my favourites you've mentioned Oskar.  ;D  Whenever Tom Hill played in the u23's he looked good likewise the others. You'd expect them to make the step up to the u23's especially if the other lads stay with the first team squad. You'd also expect them intermingling a bit at Melwood too, as part of the youth group there. I think Stewart has already been there on the odd occasion not sure about Hill and Norris though.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101697 on: July 7, 2020, 02:26:45 PM »
Quote from: jillc on July  7, 2020, 01:57:09 PM
Three of my favourites you've mentioned Oskar.  ;D  Whenever Tom Hill played in the u23's he looked good likewise the others. You'd expect them to make the step up to the u23's especially if the other lads stay with the first team squad. You'd also expect them intermingling a bit at Melwood too, as part of the youth group there. I think Stewart has already been there on the odd occasion not sure about Hill and Norris though.
All 3 of those lads had brilliant seasons for the u18s. Norris doesnt get talked about as much as Stewart and Hill but I think hes got loads of potential. He played a bit on the wing and as a 10 (aside from his usual left back duties) and looked extremely dangerous. Pacy and tricky with a hammer of a left foot.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101698 on: July 7, 2020, 02:29:17 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  7, 2020, 01:50:17 PM
If Brewster ends the season strongly, there is a conversation to be had over whether he's ready to play a role for us next season. The problem is that that would probably be dependent on Origi's future and it's difficult to see there being much of a market for him to move on this summer given everything going on - is a club going to want or be able to pay £30-40m for him? Assuming he's still at Liverpool next season, it might be best to let Brewster go out on loan again and re-evaluate it later. But it's a good problem for Klopp to have.

As for the Scouse players, hopefully youngsters like Layton Stewart, James Norris and Tom Hill will make the step up to becoming regulars for the under-23s next season and continue to progress like they have over the past 12-18 months.

I really think well look at moving on origi if we can find someone to pay 20-25 million (far from a sure thing this summer). That would open the door for Brewster to show hes more suited to our style of forward play.
« Reply #101699 on: July 7, 2020, 02:36:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on July  7, 2020, 01:57:09 PM
Three of my favourites you've mentioned Oskar.  ;D  Whenever Tom Hill played in the u23's he looked good likewise the others. You'd expect them to make the step up to the u23's especially if the other lads stay with the first team squad. You'd also expect them intermingling a bit at Melwood too, as part of the youth group there. I think Stewart has already been there on the odd occasion not sure about Hill and Norris though.

I think they were the stand outs for the under-18's this season.

Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain will be looking to kick on next season as well now that they've both had the experience of training regularly at Melwood. Clarkson is apparently very highly rated by the first-team coaching staff.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101700 on: July 7, 2020, 02:53:14 PM »
Quote from: jillc on July  7, 2020, 01:26:59 PM
Kloppo know's what he wants.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/07/jurgen-klopp-dreams-of-a-team-of-scousers-we-want-everybody-with-a-scouse-soul/?utm_source=webpush

Love that from Klopp.. Just nailed Everton in one blow. Young lads join us because we want a team full of scousers.

Wonder if he was hinting at signing this lad! He's class act Joe Gelhardt and from Liverpool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_aZ-Ob4JQ
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101701 on: July 7, 2020, 02:56:43 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  7, 2020, 02:36:42 PM
I think they were the stand outs for the under-18's this season.

Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain will be looking to kick on next season as well now that they've both had the experience of training regularly at Melwood. Clarkson is apparently very highly rated by the first-team coaching staff.
Going to be fun to watch both groups (18s and 23s) this coming season. Both should be young and exciting sides with most of the 23s being in the 18-19 yo range. The likes of Chirivella and Christie-Davies have left, so the older squad filler types (no offence) are largely gone, making way for Cain and Clarkson and Dixon-Bonner to get the bulk of the midfield opportunity at the u23 level.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101702 on: July 7, 2020, 03:20:14 PM »
Quote from: NsRed on July  7, 2020, 02:56:43 PM
Going to be fun to watch both groups (18s and 23s) this coming season. Both should be young and exciting sides with most of the 23s being in the 18-19 yo range. The likes of Chirivella and Christie-Davies have left, so the older squad filler types (no offence) are largely gone, making way for Cain and Clarkson and Dixon-Bonner to get the bulk of the midfield opportunity at the u23 level.

Definitely, it's an exciting time for the academy.

Hopefully the likes of Adam Lewis, Liam Millar and Tony Gallacher will get a good loan for next season - they will all turn 21 before the end of the year and should be looking to play first-team football. It will be interesting to see what happens with Rhys Williams after his loan, he was impressive for the under-18's before that so he might come back into the under-23 squad if another loan isn't on the cards.

Assuming players like Layton Stewart and Tom Hill do go up to the under-23's, I'm looking forward to seeing which of the youngsters who move into the under-18 squad impress.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101703 on: July 7, 2020, 03:23:01 PM »
Quote from: NsRed on July  7, 2020, 02:26:45 PM
All 3 of those lads had brilliant seasons for the u18s. Norris doesnt get talked about as much as Stewart and Hill but I think hes got loads of potential. He played a bit on the wing and as a 10 (aside from his usual left back duties) and looked extremely dangerous. Pacy and tricky with a hammer of a left foot.

I really like Norris, does a lot of the dirty work, but he got steadily better as the season continued. He gets through a lot of grind, he certainly didn't look lost on the wing either. I have a special affinity with left footed players too.  :D

Quote from: Oskar on July  7, 2020, 02:36:42 PM
I think they were the stand outs for the under-18's this season.

Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain will be looking to kick on next season as well now that they've both had the experience of training regularly at Melwood. Clarkson is apparently very highly rated by the first-team coaching staff.

Yes, its been pretty obvious that these two have been stand-outs from the start. So good at setting up their team mates as well as having a go themselves it will be interesting to see if one of them will fire ahead of the other one in the next season. They look incredibly relaxed in the training videos I've seen don't look out of place.

Quote from: Fordy on July  7, 2020, 02:53:14 PM
Love that from Klopp.. Just nailed Everton in one blow. Young lads join us because we want a team full of scousers.

Wonder if he was hinting at signing this lad! He's class act Joe Gelhardt and from Liverpool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_aZ-Ob4JQ

From memory he filled that first Dortmund team with quite a few academy players, so its nothing new from him. But he understands absolutely the beauty of having local players in a side and the pride and fire it gives. Not seen much about Joe Gelhardt, looks a bit raw but has some potential a name to keep an eye on.

Quote from: NsRed on July  7, 2020, 02:56:43 PM
Going to be fun to watch both groups (18s and 23s) this coming season. Both should be young and exciting sides with most of the 23s being in the 18-19 yo range. The likes of Chirivella and Christie-Davies have left, so the older squad filler types (no offence) are largely gone, making way for Cain and Clarkson and Dixon-Bonner to get the bulk of the midfield opportunity at the u23 level.

I can't wait for both age groups to start playing again have there been any clues as to when they will start again? It must be so exciting at the academy when they actually see other players breaking through into the first team squad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101704 on: July 7, 2020, 03:32:06 PM »
Quote from: jillc on July  7, 2020, 03:23:01 PM

I can't wait for both age groups to start playing again have there been any clues as to when they will start again? It must be so exciting at the academy when they actually see other players breaking through into the first team squad.

Likely to be September before the youth leagues start up again, but I wouldnt be surprised if we hear about them returning to regular training etc soon. We should also see some kind of list of first year scholars released soon.
« Reply #101705 on: July 7, 2020, 03:33:56 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  7, 2020, 03:20:14 PM
Definitely, it's an exciting time for the academy.

Hopefully the likes of Adam Lewis, Liam Millar and Tony Gallacher will get a good loan for next season - they will all turn 21 before the end of the year and should be looking to play first-team football. It will be interesting to see what happens with Rhys Williams after his loan, he was impressive for the under-18's before that so he might come back into the under-23 squad if another loan isn't on the cards.

Assuming players like Layton Stewart and Tom Hill do go up to the under-23's, I'm looking forward to seeing which of the youngsters who move into the under-18 squad impress.

Lewis has had some bad luck with injuries so hopefully he does get a loan and a chance to show hes ready for senior football. I wouldnt be surprised if Millar and Gallacher are moved on permanently this summer.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101706 on: July 7, 2020, 03:43:15 PM »
Quote from: NsRed on July  7, 2020, 03:33:56 PM
Lewis has had some bad luck with injuries so hopefully he does get a loan and a chance to show hes ready for senior football. I wouldnt be surprised if Millar and Gallacher are moved on permanently this summer.

It wasn't that long ago that a lot of good stuff was being said about Lewis, but  he's had rotten luck since then, he's a left back too which would be useful but I'm not sure if he will stay here long-term now.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101707 on: July 8, 2020, 12:24:50 PM »
I think Curtis Jones will get a lot of playing time as the backup left forward, next season... but Layton Stewart  is the most natural and best fit for that position  longer term. He's fast, a Goalscorer and has good link up play,  he seems to have the best skillset of  all our young forwards to transition  to the first team.

With James Norris, I think he will shine once he is giving a proper chance,  and could be our answer for a backup to Robbo.
« Reply #101708 on: July 8, 2020, 03:06:50 PM »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on July  8, 2020, 12:24:50 PM
I think Curtis Jones will get a lot of playing time as the backup left forward, next season... but Layton Stewart  is the most natural and best fit for that position  longer term. He's fast, a Goalscorer and has good link up play,  he seems to have the best skillset of  all our young forwards to transition  to the first team.

With James Norris, I think he will shine once he is giving a proper chance,  and could be our answer for a backup to Robbo.

It is interesting that we had Stewart drifting in from the left quite a bit last season, even though he lined up centrally to start and has been a classic #9. I agree with you on his skill set, I think he could excel coming in from the left. More of a left sided Salah than a Mane, in that hes more likely to run in behind the defence and be a finisher right now. He showed a lot of development in his overall game this past season though. Im excited to see whats next for him.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #101709 on: July 8, 2020, 03:23:55 PM »
Quote from: NsRed on July  8, 2020, 03:06:50 PM
It is interesting that we had Stewart drifting in from the left quite a bit last season, even though he lined up centrally to start and has been a classic #9. I agree with you on his skill set, I think he could excel coming in from the left. More of a left sided Salah than a Mane, in that hes more likely to run in behind the defence and be a finisher right now. He showed a lot of development in his overall game this past season though. Im excited to see whats next for him.

Hadn't he only just moved up to the u18's this season, he certainly hasn't been in that team for long. It his goal scoring that really caught my eye, he scores some beauties, I think he had two goals in the goal of the month in January and both of them were stunners.
« Reply #101710 on: July 8, 2020, 03:32:14 PM »
Quote from: jillc on July  8, 2020, 03:23:55 PM
Hadn't he only just moved up to the u18's this season, he certainly hasn't been in that team for long. It his goal scoring that really caught my eye, he scores some beauties, I think he had two goals in the goal of the month in January and both of them were stunners.
Yup, last year was his first full season as a u18 player. Hes been highly touted as the one to watch, next in line, insert cliche here etc for a couple of years though. He does have a real goal scorers instinct- the timing of his runs, variety of finishes etc. Excited to see him back in action, probably going to see some more time with the u23s as well.
« Reply #101711 on: Today at 10:06:59 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on July  7, 2020, 02:53:14 PM
Love that from Klopp.. Just nailed Everton in one blow. Young lads join us because we want a team full of scousers.

Wonder if he was hinting at signing this lad! He's class act Joe Gelhardt and from Liverpool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_aZ-Ob4JQ

Looks like a skilled version of Bobby Duncan.
« Reply #101712 on: Today at 10:48:50 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on July  7, 2020, 02:53:14 PM
Love that from Klopp.. Just nailed Everton in one blow. Young lads join us because we want a team full of scousers.

Wonder if he was hinting at signing this lad! He's class act Joe Gelhardt and from Liverpool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_aZ-Ob4JQ
He looks an average player based on this video, especially considering this is meant to be a highlights video. Looks very slow also. But that's just based off the video. Haven't seen him play.
« Reply #101713 on: Today at 10:50:49 PM »
Quote from: ElPayaso on Today at 10:06:59 AM
Looks like a skilled version of Bobby Duncan.
Reminded me more of Woodburn.
