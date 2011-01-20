Just discovered slow cookers.



What incredible things.



Chuck in raw ingredients, then hours later its cooked and ready.



So far just done chicken taco type meat, but I love the concept.



Ive got a slow cooker and an instant pot, and both are fantastic for all sorts of stick it in and leave it type dealsMy current favourite slow cooker recipe isaround 2, 3 or 4lbs of beef (something like stewing beef that needs a lot of cooking, or over here in the US - chuck roast!) cut into big chunks.A bit of cooking oil if you want to brown it first.Seasoning mix:salt and black pepperteaspoon of oreganoteaspoon of ground cumina pinch ground cloves2 bay leavesa few garlic cloves (minced)2 chipotle peppers, cut up very fine or minced - not sure if thats what they are called in the UK though.A spoonful of adobo sauce - this is the sauce from the can of chipotle peppers, and it and the peppers are SPICY, so adjust to taste.A small onion - dicedHalf a cup water (or broth or beer)You can brown the beef if you want, or just fling it in. Add the seasonings and the rest of the ingredients, pouring the water/beer/broth around the beef.Cook on low for about 8 hours. When done, beef should shred easily. After shredding the beef, put it back in the liquid.This stuff is great for making tacos or burritos, or just searve it with rice, and if you want to Mexican it up even more, get some refried beans and serve it with them too!