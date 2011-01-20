« previous next »
^ good user name for lamb fajitas  ;D
Just discovered slow cookers.

What incredible things.

Chuck in raw ingredients, then hours later its cooked and ready.

So far just done chicken taco type meat, but I love the concept.

Ive got a slow cooker and an instant pot, and both are fantastic for all sorts of stick it in and leave it type deals  ;D

My current favourite slow cooker recipe is beef barbacoa:

around 2, 3 or 4lbs of beef (something like stewing beef that needs a lot of cooking, or over here in the US - chuck roast!) cut into big chunks.
A bit of cooking oil if you want to brown it first.

Seasoning mix:
salt and black pepper
teaspoon of oregano
teaspoon of ground cumin
a pinch ground cloves
2 bay leaves
a few garlic cloves (minced)
2 chipotle peppers, cut up very fine or minced - not sure if thats what they are called in the UK though.
A spoonful of adobo sauce - this is the sauce from the can of chipotle peppers, and it and the peppers are SPICY, so adjust to taste.
A small onion - diced
Half a cup water (or broth or beer)


You can brown the beef if you want, or just fling it in. Add the seasonings and the rest of the ingredients, pouring the water/beer/broth around the beef.

Cook on low for about 8 hours. When done, beef should shred easily. After shredding the beef, put it back in the liquid.

This stuff is great for making tacos or burritos, or just searve it with rice, and if you want to Mexican it up even more, get some refried beans and serve it with them too!
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 26, 2023, 10:18:40 am
Exactly. I always thought you had to brown the meat first. Then I watch youtube videos of people chucking in totally raw meat next to veggies and things. Its so totally simple and after about 4 hours or so, yes it does start to smell lovely.

Browning the meat does tend to add flavour and texture of things like beef. If using mince, it stops clumping too.

Gonna try this, as I want a good mexican night soon. Something I would add, to warm them up, dip the tortilla's in the juice and then heat them in a pan (so they aren't soggy still).
Crispy fried tofu bau buns with pickled cucumber

1. Use a peeler to peel strips of cucumber into white wine vinegar with a pinch of salt and sugar.  Leave to cure for a few minutes.

2. Get firm tofu.  Press with towel to remove water.  Cut into 2cm cubes

3. Prepare batter.  6 spoons of corn flour, 3 of oil and 3 of soy. Mix until you get a thickish batter (still runny though).

4. Heat a pan with some vegetable oil to medium high heat.  Toss the tofu inthe batter until it is coated, sprinkle with sesame seeds. Transfer to pan, a minute or two on each side until it goes crispy.

5. Zap bau buns in microwave for a minute

6. Put chopped spring onion, coriander, and your pickled cucumber in the buns, add the crispy tofu. Drizzle with sweet chilli sauce.

7 a squeeze of lime juice.

Wallop. Done.
I have a slow cooker, but like a good stew, it's always better eating it the next day, & casseroles are good for cooking in the slow cooker rather than the oven too.
Quote from: Elzar on January 26, 2023, 02:30:30 pm
Gonna try this, as I want a good mexican night soon. Something I would add, to warm them up, dip the tortilla's in the juice and then heat them in a pan (so they aren't soggy still).

good tip! I will do that next time I make the barbacoa.
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 26, 2023, 01:40:53 pm
Ive got a slow cooker and an instant pot, and both are fantastic for all sorts of stick it in and leave it type deals  ;D

Have you tried thermal cooking? I have a shuttle chef that I use for stews. I throw everything together in the pot and heat on the stove until it boils. I leave it to boil for a minute or so, then move the inner pot into the outer pot and forget about it for a few hours. Around 3-4 hours later, the stew is done. Not quite as good as the instant pot, but it takes less than 10 minutes of stovetop heating to cook something that lasts me for a few days.
