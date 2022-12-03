« previous next »
Maggie May's Recipe A Day

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 3, 2022, 10:15:19 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  3, 2022, 08:49:58 pm
But what would you want deep frying if you don't deep fry things normally?

I get that oven chips would work or roast taties and other roasted veg but I'd be roasting a joint in the oven anyway if I was cooking those and I don't think I'd want a joint deep fried?

Fried chicken yes but I'd only do that maybe twice a year.

I'm disappointed if it's not worth getting one as reading posts saying people use theirs everyday and how economical they are got me interested.
He's Scottish. So potatoes, confectionery, fish, vegetables , actually, probably not vegetables. Haggis....
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 3, 2022, 11:42:04 pm
Stuff like bacon, sausages can be cooked in the air fryer, certainly saves on oil which has got pretty expensive now[i tend to use extra virgin olive oil], think it's the 1 cal spray that you use.

I'm looking for an air fryer, but ones i fancy buying are out of stock, certainly save on the gas right now, as my cooker is gas cooker
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 08:54:51 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  3, 2022, 08:33:28 pm
So considering we don't deep fry anything it would be a waste of time for us?

They're not really fryers, they're actually a mini convection oven, so they are used to cook most things you'd cook in the oven or grill, like an English breakfast . They just lend themselves really well to cooking stuff you'd usually fry. I bought one because one of the kids lives off wedges, fries and kind of stuff, so rather than have the fan oven running for 30 minutes I just have the air fryer going for 15. My eldest does chicken wings in bbq sauce and its great for that and all the fat drains to the bottom.

For me and the missus meals, I still use the hob 90% of the time.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 09:06:13 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  4, 2022, 08:54:51 am
They're not really fryers, they're actually a mini convection oven, so they are used to cook most things you'd cook in the oven or grill, like an English breakfast . They just lend themselves really well to cooking stuff you'd usually fry. I bought one because one of the kids lives off wedges, fries and kind of stuff, so rather than have the fan oven running for 30 minutes I just have the air fryer going for 15. My eldest does chicken wings in bbq sauce and its great for that and all the fat drains to the bottom.

For me and the missus meals, I still use the hob 90% of the time.

I've just been doing some research and you can do vegetables and meat joints but not at the same time so if I was doing roast beef with Yorkshires and roast taties I may as well put the oven on.

Shame really as anything that saves time, energy and money is a bonus but I don't think we'd make use of it enough to warrant buying one.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 09:10:14 am
^

The problem is that they aren't that big, ours is physically about the same size as the slow cooker. Great when doing fish and chips or burgers and fries.

Their popularity shows that as a nation we eat too much shite food 😂

Just reminded me I need to get my arse out of bed and go put the lamb in the slow cooker
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 09:21:30 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  3, 2022, 08:33:28 pm
So considering we don't deep fry anything it would be a waste of time for us?

You can do more than "fry".  You can bake cakes in them.  You can roast joints of meat in them.  They are basically a mini fan oven.  That means anything you can do in a large oven you should be able to cook in an air fryer oven, but obviously they have a smaller capacity.  You can definitely do garlic bread in one - I do this quite often.  I see no reason why you couldn't do a bolognese sauce in one, as long as the dish you are using fits into the oven.  I haven't actually tried it because I would use my slow cooker for something like that.

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 09:25:47 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  4, 2022, 09:06:13 am
I've just been doing some research and you can do vegetables and meat joints but not at the same time so if I was doing roast beef with Yorkshires and roast taties I may as well put the oven on.

Shame really as anything that saves time, energy and money is a bonus but I don't think we'd make use of it enough to warrant buying one.

It depends on which type of air fryer you have.  Mine has three shelves.  I quite often use two at the same time.  So maybe roast, or baked spud on the top shelf and maybe a chicken breast on the bottom shelf. 


A bit like this one

https://shop.tefal.co.uk/easy-fry-9in1-fw501827-air-fryer-oven-1-2kg-black
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 10:14:44 am
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on December  4, 2022, 09:25:47 am
It depends on which type of air fryer you have.  Mine has three shelves.  I quite often use two at the same time.  So maybe roast, or baked spud on the top shelf and maybe a chicken breast on the bottom shelf. 


A bit like this one

https://shop.tefal.co.uk/easy-fry-9in1-fw501827-air-fryer-oven-1-2kg-black

Now that seems more like something we'd use on a daily basis though I'd have to remember to get smaller chickens for them to fit 👍
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 4, 2022, 05:54:00 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  3, 2022, 11:42:04 pm

I'm looking for an air fryer, but ones i fancy buying are out of stock, certainly save on the gas right now, as my cooker is gas cooker

Same, really. Been looking for a few weeks now but theyre out of stock online.

Guess theyre at the height of their popularity atm.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 5, 2022, 08:54:42 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  4, 2022, 05:54:00 pm
Same, really. Been looking for a few weeks now but theyre out of stock online.

Guess theyre at the height of their popularity atm.
My mum bought me an air fryer in September saying it would be useful and they would be popular. Inwardly I groaned at the size of it on my worktop as don't have a big kitchen. Now it is a godsend. Cooked the usual kids meals in it like fish fingers etc but also used it for potatoes, roasted veg, pasta bakes, frozen party food, bread. Basically I will try anything in it.
Mum's do know best.

Check out Iceland Food Warehouse as our nearest one had a sign saying back in stock at the weekend.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 5, 2022, 10:34:19 am
Quote from: hixxstar on December  2, 2022, 11:08:18 pm
Nice simple xmas cake for ya...  8) 


So good mate. Tastes like Christmas  :lickin ;D
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 7, 2022, 08:29:16 am
Chilli Crab Linguine ,lovely refreshingly light pasta

Ingediants for 2 people
1 x 100gram tin of crab meat
3or 4 spring onions
juice of half a lime
12 cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 tea spoon fish sauce
fresh chopped coriander
salt and pepper to taste

chop and slice the tomatoes and onions and place in a bowl
add the chilli sauce and sesame oil and fish sauce
squeeze in the juice of half a lime
add the crab ,  salt and pepper  and stir  together  and set aside

Cook your linguine 1 minute less than recommended  , drain and add back into the pan , pour over your crab mixture and heat through for approx 2 to 3 minutes
Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and enjoy
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 7, 2022, 05:52:04 pm
Quote from: kavah on December  5, 2022, 10:34:19 am
So good mate. Tastes like Christmas  :lickin ;D
Lookin good...  ;D   .. i make it in a loaf tin aswell... nice and moist...  8)
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 13, 2022, 04:18:15 pm
I managed to not use our new oven until I tried the Christmas Cake.
Probably a bit well done for most people but I love it.

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 13, 2022, 09:55:38 pm
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on December  4, 2022, 09:25:47 am
It depends on which type of air fryer you have.  Mine has three shelves.  I quite often use two at the same time.  So maybe roast, or baked spud on the top shelf and maybe a chicken breast on the bottom shelf. 


A bit like this one

https://shop.tefal.co.uk/easy-fry-9in1-fw501827-air-fryer-oven-1-2kg-black

We bought this fryer last week and used it every day for things like grilling chops, chips, toasted sandwiches, jacket potatoes, chicken.

Well worth getting one for quick and easy cooking so thanks for the link.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 13, 2022, 10:35:12 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 13, 2022, 09:55:38 pm
We bought this fryer last week and used it every day for things like grilling chops, chips, toasted sandwiches, jacket potatoes, chicken.

Well worth getting one for quick and easy cooking so thanks for the link.

I so feel like I'm missing out.

In other news, I just did my first halfy.halfy jacket potato. 3 mins in the microwave, turn , 3 more mins.  Then into the oven for 6 mins after oiling.  Actually might have been nearer 10 as I didn't properly preheat it and I like crunchy skins.  Was pretty good.  Plenty of butter and cheese and mixed herbs thrown in.  Much better than waiting well over an hour for it in the oven.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 13, 2022, 11:33:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December 13, 2022, 04:18:15 pm
I managed to not use our new oven until I tried the Christmas Cake.
Probably a bit well done for most people but I love it.

Lovely isn't it, Hixster should get his own baking thread.
Yesterday I bought a jar of mince to make another one

PS are you going to paint those walls before Christmas Paul?  ;D
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 14, 2022, 01:47:40 am
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2022, 11:33:13 pm
Lovely isn't it, Hixster should get his own baking thread.
Yesterday I bought a jar of mince to make another one
Thanks... Been cooking/baking many many years, run pubs etc.. Remember this- you will mess up many times, but just keep at it...
Just after xmas keep your eyes open for jars mincemeat on offer..  8)
its much better baked in a loaf tin.. (size of a house brick) as its more moist..
or even in fairy cake style, half fill them and about 12/15 mins baking...   :wave

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 14, 2022, 07:02:45 am
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2022, 11:33:13 pm
Lovely isn't it, Hixster should get his own baking thread.
Yesterday I bought a jar of mince to make another one

PS are you going to paint those walls before Christmas Paul?  ;D
The whole kitchen has been being refurbed since mid November. That bit of wall is being tiled and painted, but possibly not till after Christmas. I can't be trusted with such tasks though!
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 24, 2022, 12:49:59 pm
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2022, 11:33:13 pm
Lovely isn't it, Hixster should get his own baking thread..  ;D
New Years Madeira Cake .... 8)   

Mix in this order...
175g butter & 175g golden caster sugar creamed together.. (marj & caster sugar will do)
3 eggs - 1 at a time.. (if mixture splits just add a table spoon of flour)
zest of 1 lemon.... teaspoon of vanilla extract
200g self raising flour
50g of ground almonds - (if no ground almonds make flour up to 230g)
cake batter should just about drop of your spoon - if not, add a bit of milk

Oven 170c - 150c fan - gas 3 ... bake for about 1 hour (poke with a skewer to check baked in middle... should come out clean)

Enjoy...... Hixx  ;)    .. Remember contains nuts

Just made 'jar o mincemeat cake'...  :lickin

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 25, 2022, 09:42:54 am
^ bloody lovely mate. Ive made Madeira cake before. Defo give that a whirl
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 29, 2022, 08:15:03 pm
KFC style Coleslaw

8 cups cabbage finely chopped about 1 head
1/4 cup shredded carrot about 1 carrot
2 tbs minced onion
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup milk
2 1/2 tbs lemon juice
1 1/2 tbs white vinegar
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper

Method

In a large bowl, mix together, the milks, mayonnaise, sugar, lemon juice and vinegar. Add the onion, carrots and cabbage with salt and pepper. Toss to thoroughly coat the vegetables in the dressing.
Cover and let chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or as many as 8) before serving.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 30, 2022, 07:16:20 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 29, 2022, 08:15:03 pm
KFC style Coleslaw

8 cups cabbage finely chopped about 1 head
1/4 cup shredded carrot about 1 carrot
2 tbs minced onion
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup milk
2 1/2 tbs lemon juice
1 1/2 tbs white vinegar
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper

Method

In a large bowl, mix together, the milks, mayonnaise, sugar, lemon juice and vinegar. Add the onion, carrots and cabbage with salt and pepper. Toss to thoroughly coat the vegetables in the dressing.
Cover and let chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or as many as 8) before serving.

Can you leave out the sugar?
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 30, 2022, 09:12:32 am
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on December 30, 2022, 07:16:20 am
Can you leave out the sugar?

It seems like there's a lot of stuff that doesn't need to be included for a good coleslaw.

Mine is just the veg and mayo and/or salad cream and I'd never even think to include milks or sugar.

I've never had KFC coleslaw so no idea if it's nice but it sounds minging 🤢
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 30, 2022, 10:26:59 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 30, 2022, 09:12:32 am
It seems like there's a lot of stuff that doesn't need to be included for a good coleslaw.

Mine is just the veg and mayo and/or salad cream and I'd never even think to include milks or sugar.

I've never had KFC coleslaw so no idea if it's nice but it sounds minging 🤢

I've made one myself -

Red cabbage, red onion. carrots and chives - for the dressing I use mayo and sour cream mix.  Would just use mayo if I had no sour cream.  Can't imagine ever putting sugar in there  :o
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 30, 2022, 10:30:17 am
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on December 30, 2022, 10:26:59 am
I've made one myself -

Red cabbage, red onion. carrots and chives - for the dressing I use mayo and sour cream mix.  Would just use mayo if I had no sour cream.  Can't imagine ever putting sugar in there  :o

That sounds a good one and no I'd never add sugar although I do for a vinegrette but only like half a teaspoon.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
December 30, 2022, 11:21:33 am
On the topic of coleslaw (which I have never put sugar in - is that a junk food thing?) I can thoroughly recommend this version of celeriac remoulade from Felicity Cloake. It really is a great winter salad and, as suggested, is brilliant accompanying smoked fish or cured meats.

Half a celeriac head
Half a lemon
5 tbsp dijon mustard
100 ml light oil (I used rapeseed/light olive oil mix)
3 tbsp white wine vinegar
1 tbsp mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Handful of parsley, chives, tarragon and/or dill finely chopped

Peel and cut celeriac into 1-2 mm julienne - graters and processors can turn it into pulp so cutting by hand is better but takes a little while. To stop it going brown use a large bowl of cold water with a big squeeze of lemon juice in it  cut the celeriac into thick slices first and put them in the bowl, remove one lump at a time to cut into julienne, then return these to the bowl.

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and dunk the celeriac strips into the water for no more than 60 seconds (you want them to soften slightly not cook). Drain off the hot water and cool quickly with cold water from the tap to stop the cooking and preserve the creamy white colour (a bit of ice will speed this up).

Mix the mustard with a couple of tablespoons of boiling water and whisk in the oil and vinegar. Beat in the mayonnaise and add salt and pepper to taste (some folk add cream instead). Stir in the finely chopped herbs. You can adjust the balance of mustard/oil/vinegar to suit.

Drain and pat dry the celeriac strips and toss through the dressing. The flavour and textures improve over a couple of hours. Should last 3 days or so if kept in an airtight container in a refrigerator.



I love celeriac and am always looking for other ways to incorporate it into our core recipes  it is especially yummy when roasted like parsnips.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
January 4, 2023, 09:40:55 am
Parsnip &  Chestnut Soup

Splash of oil in a roasting tin, pre-heat oven & tin to about 160c (fan)
Peel and chop into rough chunks 500-600g of parsnips
Scatter parsnips on tray, sprinkle with paprika and a little salt
Roast for 15-20 mins until start to soften

Chop 4 rashers of streaky bacon & fry gently in a deep pan until crisp. Remove & set aside (leave bacon juice/fat in the pan).

Meanwhile, finely chop 1 leek, a small onion and 3 cloves garlic (or use 2 full tsp of ready-chopped garlic)
Roughly chop a bag of ready-cooked chestnuts (mine was 160g)
Using the same pan as the bacon, add a little olive oil and gently fry onion & leek over medium heat until begin to soften.
Remove parsnips from oven.
Add 25g butter to the pan
Add the garlic,chopped chestnuts, roasted parsnip chunks and leaves of a few thyme sprigs to pan.
Heat for 3-4 mins, bit of salt (I used celery salt to add to the flavour), generous bit of pepper
Pour in 400ml milk & 600ml of chicken stock.
Bring to boil then simmer for 30-40 mins.
Blitz in the pan with a hand-held blender
Taste & season as necessary

Serve in bowls then top with the crispy bacon bits and a drizzle of olive oil.

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
January 4, 2023, 10:08:19 am
Just need some advice folks.

I made a curry with the leftover turkey, peppers and butternut squash but it's really sweet.  I used cumin, corriander, ginger, tumeric, paprika and a curry powder as normal.

If I add some chilli will that make it less sweet without making it too hot? 

I don't like really spicy.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
January 4, 2023, 10:16:21 am
Quote from: Millie on December 30, 2022, 10:26:59 am
I've made one myself -

Red cabbage, red onion. carrots and chives - for the dressing I use mayo and sour cream mix.  Would just use mayo if I had no sour cream.  Can't imagine ever putting sugar in there  :o

I don't even add Mayo when I make a coleslaw, usually add a bit of deseeded chillies in too, makes it a nice side.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
January 4, 2023, 11:48:26 am
Quote from: reddebs on January  4, 2023, 10:08:19 am
Just need some advice folks.

I made a curry with the leftover turkey, peppers and butternut squash but it's really sweet.  I used cumin, corriander, ginger, tumeric, paprika and a curry powder as normal.

If I add some chilli will that make it less sweet without making it too hot? 

I don't like really spicy.

Nah, don't offset sweet with spicy.

I'd add some salt and something acidic. Start with a decent pinch of salt and the juice from half a lemon and then keep tasting and adding more as necessary.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
January 4, 2023, 12:34:09 pm
Quote from: .adam on January  4, 2023, 11:48:26 am
Nah, don't offset sweet with spicy.

I'd add some salt and something acidic. Start with a decent pinch of salt and the juice from half a lemon and then keep tasting and adding more as necessary.

Perfect mate thanks 👍
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Today at 03:22:02 am
Been watching some recipes on youtube, how about this one for spaghetti.

 1 Green Bell Pepper, chopped
1 cup Onion. chopped
1/2 cup Basil Olive Oil
1lb Italian Sausage
1lb Ground Beef
1 Tbsp Italian Seasoning
3 Garlic Cloves
2 28oz cans of Crushed Tomatoes
Salt and Pepper, to taste
1lb Angel Hair Pasta

Came from this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew8GMLDtlgM
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Today at 01:23:12 pm
As the owner of a slow cooker which was on its last legs, I took advantage of this deal on an Instant Pot pressure/slow cooker all in one thingy.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00OP26T4K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&th=1

Really good deal - this is usually over a hundred quid.

Did carnitas in it last night and they turned out fantastic. Think the ability to pressure cook cuts of meat which usually take hours in the slow cooker will come in handy.

https://www.pressurecookrecipes.com/instant-pot-carnitas/
