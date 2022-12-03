On the topic of coleslaw (which I have never put sugar in - is that a junk food thing?) I can thoroughly recommend this version of celeriac remoulade from Felicity Cloake. It really is a great winter salad and, as suggested, is brilliant accompanying smoked fish or cured meats.Half a celeriac headHalf a lemon5 tbsp dijon mustard100 ml light oil (I used rapeseed/light olive oil mix)3 tbsp white wine vinegar1 tbsp mayonnaiseSalt and pepperHandful of parsley, chives, tarragon and/or dill finely choppedPeel and cut celeriac into 1-2 mm julienne - graters and processors can turn it into pulp so cutting by hand is better but takes a little while. To stop it going brown use a large bowl of cold water with a big squeeze of lemon juice in it  cut the celeriac into thick slices first and put them in the bowl, remove one lump at a time to cut into julienne, then return these to the bowl.Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and dunk the celeriac strips into the water for no more than 60 seconds (you want them to soften slightly not cook). Drain off the hot water and cool quickly with cold water from the tap to stop the cooking and preserve the creamy white colour (a bit of ice will speed this up).Mix the mustard with a couple of tablespoons of boiling water and whisk in the oil and vinegar. Beat in the mayonnaise and add salt and pepper to taste (some folk add cream instead). Stir in the finely chopped herbs. You can adjust the balance of mustard/oil/vinegar to suit.Drain and pat dry the celeriac strips and toss through the dressing. The flavour and textures improve over a couple of hours. Should last 3 days or so if kept in an airtight container in a refrigerator.I love celeriac and am always looking for other ways to incorporate it into our core recipes  it is especially yummy when roasted like parsnips.