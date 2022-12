So considering we don't deep fry anything it would be a waste of time for us?



You can do more than "fry". You can bake cakes in them. You can roast joints of meat in them. They are basically a mini fan oven. That means anything you can do in a large oven you should be able to cook in an air fryer oven, but obviously they have a smaller capacity. You can definitely do garlic bread in one - I do this quite often. I see no reason why you couldn't do a bolognese sauce in one, as long as the dish you are using fits into the oven. I haven't actually tried it because I would use my slow cooker for something like that.