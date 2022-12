So considering we don't deep fry anything it would be a waste of time for us?



They're not really fryers, they're actually a mini convection oven, so they are used to cook most things you'd cook in the oven or grill, like an English breakfast . They just lend themselves really well to cooking stuff you'd usually fry. I bought one because one of the kids lives off wedges, fries and kind of stuff, so rather than have the fan oven running for 30 minutes I just have the air fryer going for 15. My eldest does chicken wings in bbq sauce and its great for that and all the fat drains to the bottom.For me and the missus meals, I still use the hob 90% of the time.