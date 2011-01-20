« previous next »
Maggie May's Recipe A Day

Re: Share your favourite receipes
November 9, 2021, 11:44:33 am
My favourite butty

Two slices of brown seeded bread

Some cheese
Some Fish Fingers
Some Chillies
Sweetcorn
Ketchup


Cook the fish fingers and place the chillies on top. When they are nearly ready, also place some cheese on top so it melts a bit
Cook the sweetcorn until crisp but cooked

Pop the toast in the toaster for 20 seconds (So it's slightly toasted, but not hard)

Put the fishfingers on the bread with the warm cheese - on top of that, put the chillies on and Add ketchup

Add cold cheese onto the warm cheese so that it melts in and stops the chillies and sweetcorn escaping

Add a bit more ketchup to taste and the top piece of bread

Slice and enjoy.

Poor.

Re: Share your favourite receipes
November 9, 2021, 01:20:08 pm
Quote from: Elzar on November  9, 2021, 11:27:47 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=204101.0

There is this thread that I would love to be revived!

Lazy boy here didn't spot that - my bad
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 10, 2021, 07:18:00 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on November  9, 2021, 11:20:09 am

Going to kick things off with a bit of a comfort food one - Burnsinho's Special Mac n Cheese

Ingredients

Macaroni - 300-400g
1 pint double cream
Cheddar
Gouda
Gruyere ...


However many portions there are, bang them back in the pan with a splash of milk and heat to get the perfect consistency on the sauce
Whilst stirring it, add the super secret ingredient - love...wait not love...what is it...of shit yeah, spiced rum!
Throw in a shot of spiced rum for each portion as it gives it a vanilla taste and some warmth.

Season with S+P to your taste
Serve the fucker!

It sounds delicious although I'm not making it  ;D
December 19, 2021, 08:57:10 pm
Had a chicken carcass after cutting out the breast, wings, legs. Mostly bone with scraps of meat.

One pot, one bowl chicken pasta

Chicken carcass
Carrots, edamame beans, sweetcorn, peas (all dehydrated)
Pasta

Flavourings:
Seasoning, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, brown sugar, various herbs
1/2 chicken stock cube (Lidl)
Oil (I used ghee which I had spare)

Utensils:
Instant pot
Bowl

Sear chicken with oil
Deglaze pot with water, add stock cube
Pressure cook for 10 minutes, natural depressure for 5 minutes before manual release
Take out chicken and transfer to bowl
Add pasta, dried veg, seasoning & herbs to liquid
Pressure cook for 5 minutes, natural depressure for 10 minutes before manual release
Whilst waiting for pasta to cook, pick out meat from chicken carcass and discard the bones
Stir meat into pasta
Serve in bowl

Washing up to do:
Inner pot
Bowl you ate in
Dish you picked chicken meat into
Wooden spoon
Spoon you ate with
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 02:37:36 pm
Bump.

It's winter, times are tough. Let's have your favourite winter warmers.

If I see brisket on offer, I'll get a load of it, trim off bits of fat and gristle then slow cook it with some roughly sliced onions and some stock which can be thickened and made into gravy.

After about 6-8 hours on low, it makes great hot beef sandwiches and is great with mash and veg. I also put some aside out of the gravy and make beef and blue cheese pasta which doesn't sound like it should work but it does.


Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 05:48:19 pm
Slow cooked Lamb

Lamb Shoulder (1kg joint is about £7.99 in Aldi). Cut it off the bone and then dice (or you can buy ready diced lamb)
Tin of chick peas
2 tbsp olive oil
2 onions, halved and sliced
5 garlic cloves, crushed
thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp chili powder
pinch turmeric
1 tbsp tomato purée
600ml hot beef stock or lamb stock
1 tbsp honey
80g pitted black olives
Sea Salt
Black Pepper

Set the slow cooker to its low setting

Heat half the oil in a pan and brown the lamb in manageable qtys, transferring each lot to the slow cooker as you go.
Add the remaining oil and the onions to the pan and cook for 8-10 mins until softened.
Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 1-2 mins, then add the spices, tomato purée and honey.
Heat it through, then add to the slow cooker.
Put some cold water in the pan, just a bit and swirl around the pan, to pick up the juices left, then pour into the slow cooker
Add the stock and chick peas. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper, cover and cook for 6-8 hrs.

Once the meat is properly tender (about 7 1/2 hrs for me), turn the slow cooker to high. Add the olives and cook for about 30 mins.

Serve with couscous or rice.

I've only cooked it once with chick peas and they were decent. Next time I'm going to replace them with butter beans, probably add them for the last 30 mins.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 05:59:11 pm
My easy Chili Con Carne. I tend to cook this in the morning, leave it to sit for a few hours then finish off later on.

500g 5% fat mice from Aldi
Red or Orange Pepper (thinly sliced)
Onion (chopped)
2 cloves garlic (crushed then chopped)
Cumin
Smoked Parika
Chili Powder
Chili Flakes
Tin Chopped Tomatoes
Tomato Puree
500ml of Beef Stock (Oxo or a stock cube - Aldi do a decent one)
Glass of Red Wine
Honey

Kidney Beans or Taco Beans (Aldi)
Rice
Oil for frying (I use veg oil)

Brown the mince and set aside.
Fry the peppers, onions and garlic until soft.
Add a bit squirt of Tomato puree, the tin of tomatoes, couple of tablespoons of honey, a good sprinkling of cumin, chili powder, paprika and chili flakes and give it a good stir. Season with Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Add the stock and wine, give it a big stir and bring to the boil. Reduce to a slow simmer and cook for about 2 hours. After about 45 mins, taste and add chili/cumin as you see fit until you get the heat that you want.

After 2 hours, or later on if you've let it sit, throw the kidney beans into a microwaveable tub (with their juice) and cook for about 2 mins to soften them a bit. Then drain and add to the chili. Bring the heat to a bubble, then lower to a simmer.

Cook the rice as per the packet and serve the lot.

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 06:49:18 pm
^ both sound good Rob, think Ill try that lamb one. Mrs A is chilli queen in ours, but a massive pan of chilli is great, always worth doing a load and freezing it.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 07:11:51 pm
500g 5% fat mice from Aldi

 :o








I know times are hard right now but they are selling  Mice at Aldi!!!
November 29, 2022, 07:16:30 pm
Quote from: Millie on November 29, 2022, 07:11:51 pm
I know times are hard right now but they are selling  Mice at Aldi!!!

;D

Yeah, you get them round the back
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 07:17:24 pm
Oven baked pork chops [based on using 2 chops, can add in more chops, or just a single chop] cooked in stock

Teaspoon of olive oil, & spread over the chops, so spices stick on
 
Add too the chops a pinch of
Salt
Coarse black peppercorns
Cajun seasoning
Smoked paprika
Mixed herbs
Leaf parsley

Or add in you're own herbs & spices of choice.

Best season the chops overnight, or early morning, allow the flavours to marinade perfectly

For the stock, chicken stock brings a nice sweetness to balance out the herbs & spices, i tend to use chicken bovril, make about a cup of stock, or at least enough to cover the chops, & keep the chops moist when cooking.


Preheat the oven to gas mark 5/6, 180 to 200 degrees

Place chops in a roasting tin, & pour the stock over them, then cover with foil, & cook in the middle shelf for about 70 minutes, turning over halfway, may be quicker cooking time with some ovens.

Thicken the stock to a gravy

When done, remove the chops from the roasting tin, & fry the ends of the chops to make the fat crispy, & serve with roast potatoes, veg, or whatever else you like, then add the gravy
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 29, 2022, 07:25:29 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on November 29, 2022, 06:49:18 pm
^ both sound good Rob, think Ill try that lamb one. Mrs A is chilli queen in ours, but a massive pan of chilli is great, always worth doing a load and freezing it.

I've been making chicken fajitas for tea and while that was cooking, got a chili started for tomorrow nights tea.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 30, 2022, 04:47:18 pm
Has anyone bought an air fryer?

Are they really worth it?
November 30, 2022, 05:59:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 30, 2022, 04:47:18 pm
Has anyone bought an air fryer?

Are they really worth it?

I bought a tower one from Amazon, 4.5 ltr I think it is and its great for doing the kids teas, wedges chicken, burgers stuff like that. Not really tried anything like the stuff I'd do on the hob, not really had time to really look at what you can and can't do.

 her sister has a ninja and uses that for nearly everything.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 30, 2022, 06:00:01 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 30, 2022, 04:47:18 pm
Has anyone bought an air fryer?

Are they really worth it?

We use ours almost every day. Chicken, fish, potatoes, vegetables. Really worth it for us.

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
November 30, 2022, 08:29:30 pm
Got a Tefal one two years ago.

Makes a nice kitchen ornament.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Yesterday at 09:41:29 am
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on November 30, 2022, 06:00:01 pm
We use ours almost every day. Chicken, fish, potatoes, vegetables. Really worth it for us.

Same. I think theyre great and some stuff cooks much better in there than in my normal oven. For example corn on the cob. It is great how quickly they pre-heat.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Yesterday at 09:50:58 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 30, 2022, 04:47:18 pm
Has anyone bought an air fryer?

Are they really worth it?

Absolutely there are.  Had mine for around 3 years now.  Cooks most stuff in half the time and at a lower temperature for a lot of stuff.  Use it most days. 

I usually half the cooking time stated, and knock off around 10 degrees.  If it's not quite done, just cook a bit longer.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Yesterday at 09:52:35 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 09:41:29 am
Same. I think theyre great and some stuff cooks much better in there than in my normal oven. For example corn on the cob. It is great how quickly they pre-heat.


I love baked spuds done in mine.  I usually microwave them first, brush with olive oil and then air fry them to crisp them up.  So good.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Yesterday at 09:57:54 am
Use my air fryer more than I use my cooker. Better on the energy bills too it appears.
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Today at 11:27:44 am
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on November 30, 2022, 08:29:30 pm
Got a Tefal one two years ago.

Makes a nice kitchen ornament.

Ditto, though I think it was three years ago.  Just couldn't figure it out. It's in landfill now.
Annoying they are over £100 to replace, as could use one for a week or two whilst our kitchen is being refurbed.
Today at 11:41:36 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:27:44 am
Ditto, though I think it was three years ago.  Just couldn't figure it out. It's in landfill now.
Annoying they are over £100 to replace, as could use one for a week or two whilst our kitchen is being refurbed.

 :o
Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Today at 12:09:15 pm
Many Christmases ago my ex-wife2 and I invented a cocktail
2 parts Bacardi
1 part Sambuca
2 parts Coke

Called it a Black Samba.  Its lovely

Re: Maggie May's Recipe A Day
Today at 12:48:26 pm
I had this as a break fast dish at a hotel but it works great as a light no meat dinner

quinoa cooked
mixed veges sliced up (I used mushrooms and spinach, the breakfast place had spinach and red peppers)

fry up some veges in bags of butter until the veges get to the softness you want then dump in the quinoa which you have just finished cooking. Continue cooking for a while. The butter gives it a good color and taste.

Serve on a plate or bowl. Then put a lightly fired egg on top. The runny yolk soaks into the mixture and makes it all delicous.


