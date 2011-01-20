Slow cooked Lamb



Lamb Shoulder (1kg joint is about £7.99 in Aldi). Cut it off the bone and then dice (or you can buy ready diced lamb)

Tin of chick peas

2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, halved and sliced

5 garlic cloves, crushed

thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp chili powder

pinch turmeric

1 tbsp tomato purée

600ml hot beef stock or lamb stock

1 tbsp honey

80g pitted black olives

Sea Salt

Black Pepper



Set the slow cooker to its low setting



Heat half the oil in a pan and brown the lamb in manageable qtys, transferring each lot to the slow cooker as you go.

Add the remaining oil and the onions to the pan and cook for 8-10 mins until softened.

Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 1-2 mins, then add the spices, tomato purée and honey.

Heat it through, then add to the slow cooker.

Put some cold water in the pan, just a bit and swirl around the pan, to pick up the juices left, then pour into the slow cooker

Add the stock and chick peas. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper, cover and cook for 6-8 hrs.



Once the meat is properly tender (about 7 1/2 hrs for me), turn the slow cooker to high. Add the olives and cook for about 30 mins.



Serve with couscous or rice.



I've only cooked it once with chick peas and they were decent. Next time I'm going to replace them with butter beans, probably add them for the last 30 mins.