« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see  (Read 4381 times)

Offline MomoIsBoss

  • Hope he cancelled the milk.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Sappnin Lad
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #40 on: December 24, 2007, 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: StevieG26 on December 24, 2007, 03:00:08 pm
Actually-winning-a-Premier-League-title-for-a-change-ball.

Tit.
Logged
We're all laughing at Everton, ha ha ha ha

Offline Tom_B

  • Suffering from Keyboard Diarrhea? Rawkite most likely to take his ball home in a huff #1
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,045
  • JFT96
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #41 on: December 24, 2007, 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Swedish_Red on December 24, 2007, 08:12:33 am
You mean something like this. We have a couple of courses in Sweden and they call it football-golf. Done it twice and its a great laugh when you have a couple of beers with you.
18 holes and its a par on every of them from 3 to 5 as in real golf.



Yeah that looks great, exactly the kind of thing I have banged on about to my mates when pissed time and time again. I am planning on going to Sweden soon, I might have to try that.
« Last Edit: December 24, 2007, 04:19:45 pm by Tom_B »
Logged
We're on our way to glory...

Offline MomoIsBoss

  • Hope he cancelled the milk.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Sappnin Lad
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #42 on: December 24, 2007, 04:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Swedish_Red on December 24, 2007, 08:12:33 am
You mean something like this. We have a couple of courses in Sweden and they call it football-golf. Done it twice and its a great laugh when you have a couple of beers with you.
18 holes and its a par on every of them from 3 to 5 as in real golf.



That does look class.
Logged
We're all laughing at Everton, ha ha ha ha

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,341
  • Boom!
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #43 on: December 24, 2007, 04:29:23 pm »
World Wedgie Championshps. ;D

Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Texas Reds Fan

  • The first to learn about Project: Rename LFC
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Form is emptiness, emptiness is form
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #44 on: December 24, 2007, 04:57:06 pm »
How about football billiards. On a 6' x 18' patch of grass with the six pockets being holes in the ground and a bumper maybe a foot or two high. The cue ball would be a #2 or #3 football, regular balls would be a #5, and you play just like regular billiards.
Logged

Offline adopted_scouser

  • Whooooosssshhh!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,390
  • I don't like cats.
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #45 on: December 24, 2007, 06:09:09 pm »
Anybody here watch balls of steel?  ;)

http://uk.youtube.com/watch?v=l8CEzILvtg8
Logged
Quote from: macca888 on March  4, 2010, 07:22:13 pm
She keeps getting texts off him saying "Oh please take me back, I love you and I'm still not over you". We read them together naked and then we laugh about it. Then she blows me off.

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,504
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #46 on: December 24, 2007, 10:25:23 pm »
Quote from: adopted_scouser on December 23, 2007, 10:31:23 pm
Them card bits you get in the middle of some wrapping paper, basicly longer bits of what you get on a toilet roll.  Sword fighting with them.  That's always great fun

The Cardboard Tube Fighting League
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,774
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #47 on: December 25, 2007, 01:03:12 am »
Quote from: Swedish_Red on December 24, 2007, 08:12:33 am
You mean something like this. We have a couple of courses in Sweden and they call it football-golf. Done it twice and its a great laugh when you have a couple of beers with you.
18 holes and its a par on every of them from 3 to 5 as in real golf.


I'd love to have a go at that..
Logged

Offline Frog

  • Likes to woo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • I'm Sounders til I die! www.weareecs.com
    • Facebook profile
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #48 on: December 25, 2007, 02:48:18 am »
Quote from: zabadoh on December 24, 2007, 10:25:23 pm
The Cardboard Tube Fighting League
That's Seattle for ya. That was taped at Gas Works Park in the Fremont area of Seattle.
Logged
The bluest skies youve ever seen are in Seattle- And the hills the greenest green, in Seattle-
Like a beautiful child, growing up, free an wild- Full of hopes an full of fears, full of laughter, full of tears-
Full of dreams to last the years, in Seattle- in Seattle!

Offline Swedish_Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #49 on: December 25, 2007, 08:46:24 am »
Quote from: Tom_B on December 24, 2007, 04:15:31 pm
Yeah that looks great, exactly the kind of thing I have banged on about to my mates when pissed time and time again. I am planning on going to Sweden soon, I might have to try that.

Do it you will not regret it. I mean both the f-golf and visiting Sweden ;D

For all you interested in this growing sport:
http://www.uppsalafotbollsgolf.se/

Appearantly there is the World Cup coming up next year.
A clip of Kaka playing this game in the link too.
On the left you have a link called "bildgalleri" with loads of pics. You can change them on the "välj" (choose) and then "visa" (show) and you can see some batchelor parties for example.
Logged

Offline Roberts LFC

  • Has left the building
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #50 on: December 30, 2007, 01:52:53 am »
Id like to see a mixture of Rugby and Football....Oh wait Gaelic Football already covers that
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #51 on: December 30, 2007, 09:57:31 pm »
Celebrity fight-to-the-death
Logged

Offline ♠Dirty Harry♠

  • Michael Pain the tittie-fixated inflatable doll salesman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,031
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #52 on: December 30, 2007, 11:23:02 pm »
ding dong ping pong
Logged

Offline Cochise

  • Not the man he used to be and is looking for a fresh start. Still cannot escape the fact that he's had an X-Factor Winner. Twice.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,740
  • DON'T BUY THE S*N
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #53 on: December 30, 2007, 11:33:33 pm »
I'd like to see footy players have a lttle scrap like they do in hockey.
Logged
JFT96 - YNWA

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

Offline Callaghan.

  • Enjoys a roasted nut (preferably the 'TonyTheRedNosedReindeer' variety)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #54 on: December 31, 2007, 05:47:27 am »
Quote from: MomoIsBoss on December 24, 2007, 01:55:29 am
Checkers

It's called draughts.

As every right-thinking Brit, Pole or Turk will tell you.
Logged

Offline Kelvin_Little

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Number 1's, A Carragher............
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #55 on: December 31, 2007, 02:00:35 pm »
*IDEA FOR SHOW*

Scally Wars.  (or Chav Wars if you are anywhere other than Liverpool)

Its based upon gladiators. 

Every part of the country (by council) is REQUIRED by law to put a team of 25 of the towns "best" scallys together for the tournament.  All entrats are required to sign a collision and death waiver - we intend to have them sign these in exchange for new burberry, kappa, certain lacoste kit and "lowie" hats.

Teams are drawn in a "round robin" and they are basically put into a big disused building and given loads of "toys".  They then have to fight to the death or until one team is killed.  There are subs allowed, but only when one of your own men has been killed.

This round robin continues until one council or town is crowned champions and all other Chelsea / scallys are dead, and we have managed to cull the population or Chelsea and c*nts in general.



Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:46:38 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E_6d3JBBo4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E_6d3JBBo4s</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,774
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:09:49 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:46:38 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E_6d3JBBo4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E_6d3JBBo4s</a>
What the actual fuck?....   ;D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,034
  • Believer
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:38:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:46:38 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E_6d3JBBo4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E_6d3JBBo4s</a>

That's brilliant  :lmao
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:46:09 pm »
Wait did someone in this thread invent FootGolf?!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm »
The original Olympics were based on warrior disciplines, with the events aiming to give every part of a Greek army a chance to shine. Based on this, I'd like to see the following events.

Slinging
Horse archery
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,627
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
The original Olympics were based on warrior disciplines, with the events aiming to give every part of a Greek army a chance to shine. Based on this, I'd like to see the following events.

Slinging
Horse archery

Team GB would consist exclusively of Everton and Newcastle fans.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sports That Dont Exist...That you would like to see
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:04:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:46:09 pm
Wait did someone in this thread invent FootGolf?!
Football golf has been big in Cornwall for years -on my local course  the 18th is brilliant cos you have to bend a free kick round a four man wall to get near the hole
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 