Mundane thread.

bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 01:44:22 pm
I don't like chocolate orange but I do like jaffa cakes.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Terry de Niro

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 01:45:18 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:44:22 pm
I don't like chocolate orange but I do like jaffa cakes.
I don't like cheese but I love Quavers
9 kemlyn road

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 03:11:21 pm
Just bought a steak and ale pie for tea
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 03:16:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:36:27 pm
Who sang that?


I knew someone would post that

Various Artists


Here's one


We'Re Gonna Hang Out The Washing On The Siegfried Line

Flanagan & Allen -



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr-B6vzKlTA
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 03:17:34 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:42:48 pm
I think it was the b-side to When I'm Cleaning Windows.


Good Old George 


Just in time for National Ukulele Day Tomorrow
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 03:18:25 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:44:22 pm
I don't like chocolate orange but I do like jaffa cakes.

I like both but Jaffa Cakes are nicer
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:45:18 pm
I don't like cheese but I love Quavers

I am allergic to cheese  :(
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 03:20:20 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 03:11:21 pm
Just bought a steak and ale pie for tea



Not had one of them for years


9 kemlyn road

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 03:28:46 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:20:20 pm


Not had one of them for years



Some new potatoes with it and some carrots,peas etc with gravy .
Cant wait ,love a pie
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 03:31:19 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 03:28:46 pm
Some new potatoes with it and some carrots,peas etc with gravy .
Cant wait ,love a pie

Love Ginsters & Pukka pies
Black Bull Nova

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 04:03:10 pm
At this point I have no idea what I am going to cook for tea
aarf, aarf, aarf.

9 kemlyn road

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:31:19 pm
Love Ginsters & Pukka pies
Yes a pukka is what I bought
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 04:07:09 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm
Yes a pukka is what I bought


i shall have to ask in Tesco on Monday if they can stock them
9 kemlyn road

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 04:07:09 pm

i shall have to ask in Tesco on Monday if they can stock them
I bought mine in Tesco too .used my club card and got it at a reduced price .
A mundane but small win ..lol
kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
I am allergic to cheese  :(

Cheese is boss mate but who am I to dis a brie.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Black Bull Nova

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 05:04:48 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
Cheese is boss mate but who am I to dis a brie.


I bet you thought about that one Caerphilly
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 05:06:43 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
Cheese is boss mate but who am I to dis a brie.

:lmao
Peabee

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5697 on: Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
Cheese is boss mate but who am I to dis a brie.

 ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5698 on: Yesterday at 05:24:10 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm
I bought mine in Tesco too .used my club card and got it at a reduced price .
A mundane but small win ..lol


cool
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5699 on: Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
Cheese is boss mate but who am I to dis a brie.



 :)
kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:04:48 pm

I bet you thought about that one Caerphilly

I did but it was no Gouda.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5701 on: Yesterday at 06:18:11 pm
fgs are you lot Stilton about this?
Peabee

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5702 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
There should be a Banon these puns.

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5703 on: Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm
 Cheesus Christ   ;D
kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5704 on: Yesterday at 08:12:23 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
There should be a Banon these puns.



I know mate. We've ricotta get out of this.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5705 on: Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:12:23 pm
I know mate. We've ricotta get out of this.

Don't cheddar teareverything's going to be okay1
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5706 on: Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm
Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5707 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Sweet Dreams (are made of cheese)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SRY0_ovbLo
kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5708 on: Today at 12:10:20 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm
Monty Python- Cheese Shop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz1JWzyvv8A

I do love Monty Python especially the Holy Grail with the nights in the woods that go ...  Brie.

I'll get me coat.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Black Bull Nova

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5709 on: Today at 12:53:54 pm
You lot deserva a feta worsa thana deatha for those puns
aarf, aarf, aarf.

kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5710 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:54 pm
You lot deserva a feta worsa thana deatha for those puns

Stop going emmental on us .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
