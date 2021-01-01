I don't like chocolate orange but I do like jaffa cakes.
Who sang that?
I think it was the b-side to When I'm Cleaning Windows.
I don't like cheese but I love Quavers
Just bought a steak and ale pie for tea
Not had one of them for years
Some new potatoes with it and some carrots,peas etc with gravy .Cant wait ,love a pie
Love Ginsters & Pukka pies
Yes a pukka is what I bought
i shall have to ask in Tesco on Monday if they can stock them
I am allergic to cheese
Cheese is boss mate but who am I to dis a brie.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I bought mine in Tesco too .used my club card and got it at a reduced price .A mundane but small win ..lol
I bet you thought about that one Caerphilly
There should be a Banon these puns.
I know mate. We've ricotta get out of this.
Monty Python- Cheese Shophttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz1JWzyvv8A
You lot deserva a feta worsa thana deatha for those puns
