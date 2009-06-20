Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Mundane thread.
Print
Author
Topic: Mundane thread. (Read 263743 times)
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,778
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5440 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:26 am »
Got a couple of new polo shirts and 3 new plain tshirts from M&S.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,391
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5441 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:35 am »
Dog woke me up early
ToneLa
you know the rules but I make the game.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,212
I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5442 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:13 am »
Paid my council tax
This should go in the unhappy thread
jambutty
The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,652
June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5443 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:01 pm »
Asked my son to pick up beer on his way home last night.
He forgot.
The swine.
So Howard Philips
Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,194
All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5444 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:37 pm »
Time to load the dishwasher.
jambutty
The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,652
June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5445 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:45 pm »
Getting dark.
Might rain.
Bored shitless.
I've been a good boy
"There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,554
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5446 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:05 pm »
My tumble dryer broke. Not ideal as it rained a lot today so couldn't hang my clothes outside.
Saltashscouse
Anny Roader
Posts: 318
Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5447 on:
Today
at 11:27:01 am »
bathroom tap still dripping
Nobby Reserve
Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,865
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5448 on:
Today
at 12:03:57 pm »
Trying to snack more healthily so bought a bag of mixed nuts.
I've decided that the cashews are my favourite, followed by almonds, then walnuts.
ToneLa
you know the rules but I make the game.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,212
I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5449 on:
Today
at 12:07:09 pm »
Wasabi peas tho
jambutty
The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,652
June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
«
Reply #5450 on:
Today
at 02:00:26 pm »
Still got no fukn beer.
No Cajun catfish for him tonight.
Git.
