Mundane thread.

bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 am
Got a couple of new polo shirts and 3 new plain tshirts from M&S.
Chakan

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 am
Dog woke me up early
ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 11:49:13 am
Paid my council tax

This should go in the unhappy thread
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 03:10:01 pm
Asked my son to pick up beer on his way home last night.

He forgot.

The swine.
So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Time to load the dishwasher.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
Getting dark.

Might rain.

Bored shitless.
I've been a good boy

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm
My tumble dryer broke. Not ideal as it rained a lot today so couldn't hang my clothes outside.
Saltashscouse

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5447 on: Today at 11:27:01 am
bathroom tap still dripping
Nobby Reserve

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5448 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm
Trying to snack more healthily so bought a bag of mixed nuts.

I've decided that the cashews are my favourite, followed by almonds, then walnuts.

ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5449 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm
Wasabi peas tho
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5450 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm
Still got no fukn beer.

No Cajun catfish for him tonight.

Git.
