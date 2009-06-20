« previous next »
Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 256347 times)

Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5280 on: April 12, 2023, 05:48:45 am »
In bed for 20 minutes when I realised the trash hadn't been set out.

Woulda been worse had I not got up.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5281 on: April 14, 2023, 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 12, 2023, 05:48:45 am
In bed for 20 minutes when I realised the trash hadn't been set out.

Woulda been worse had I not got up.

And as a follow up i just put the recycling bin back in it's spot after pick up.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5282 on: April 14, 2023, 10:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 14, 2023, 06:00:22 pm

And as a follow up i just put the recycling bin back in it's spot after pick up.

Are you neighbours?
Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5283 on: April 15, 2023, 01:02:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 10:24:21 pm
Are you neighbours?

No.

My recycling is on Tuesday.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5284 on: April 16, 2023, 10:11:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April 15, 2023, 01:02:59 am
No.

My recycling is on Tuesday.
I expect Boston always unofficial got there as soon as he could.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5285 on: April 16, 2023, 10:50:18 am »
I've just looked out of the window. It's raining.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5286 on: April 16, 2023, 05:17:37 pm »
When I got up this morning I made tea instead of coffee.
Online SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5287 on: April 16, 2023, 07:19:28 pm »
I got up this morning.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5288 on: April 16, 2023, 08:03:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 16, 2023, 07:19:28 pm
I got up this morning.

woke up

fell out of bed

dragged a comb across my head
Online SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5289 on: April 16, 2023, 08:04:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 16, 2023, 08:03:43 pm
woke up

fell out of bed

dragged a comb across my head

damned overachievers.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5290 on: April 19, 2023, 05:59:25 pm »
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5291 on: April 19, 2023, 06:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 19, 2023, 05:59:25 pm



Señor Rogers, a total bad ass and party animal...
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5292 on: April 20, 2023, 07:40:04 am »
just changed the battery in the kitchen clock

been meaning to do it for ages - was quite happy to remember that whatever that clock said it was always 15 minutes later than it was
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5293 on: April 20, 2023, 04:55:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 20, 2023, 07:40:04 am
just changed the battery in the kitchen clock

been meaning to do it for ages - was quite happy to remember that whatever that clock said it was always 15 minutes later than it was
Like my wife, who refuses to correct that clock in her car because she knows by how many hours and minutes it is out, and changing it to the correct time would fuck her up. ::)
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5294 on: April 21, 2023, 09:16:44 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 20, 2023, 04:55:54 pm
Like my wife, who refuses to correct that clock in her car because she knows by how many hours and minutes it is out, and changing it to the correct time would fuck her up. ::)

ha ha - my girl also knows her alarm clock is well out but she always sets it knowing that she'll have more time than the clock actually says

i've offered to fix it but been told firmly not to
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5295 on: April 21, 2023, 02:44:34 pm »
Haven't left the house since Monday morning.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5296 on: April 21, 2023, 06:45:01 pm »
Having a few pints after a week of work
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5297 on: April 21, 2023, 06:48:56 pm »
No eggs are available for my shopping delivery.
Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5298 on: April 22, 2023, 11:51:31 am »
Why do brown eggs seem to have thinner shells than white?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5299 on: April 22, 2023, 01:47:54 pm »
I've learned I'm less likely to cut myself shaving if I don't use a mirror.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5300 on: April 22, 2023, 01:55:43 pm »
Getting a haircut.

Well, I am waiting for one

Does it count yet?  If not, I am just sitting down
Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5301 on: April 22, 2023, 02:01:11 pm »
I have to get me gf to pluck the white hairs from me eyebrows.

I pull 3 dark for every white one. :no
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5302 on: April 22, 2023, 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 22, 2023, 01:47:54 pm
I've learned I'm less likely to cut myself shaving if I don't use a mirror.

...

i've learned i'm less likely to cut myself if i don't shave  :wave
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5303 on: April 24, 2023, 06:58:05 pm »
The Tumble Dryer just made that bing bing sound that means laundry is done.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5304 on: May 1, 2023, 08:07:37 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2023, 05:31:00 pm
Went the car wash this morning. Sainsburys. Chose the ultimate programme.

Washed the car myself this afternoon.
Online SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5305 on: May 1, 2023, 11:11:59 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  1, 2023, 08:07:37 pm
Washed the car myself this afternoon.
been driving in heavy rain the last 2 days.  no need to wash the car now.
Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5306 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm »
Page 2. Wtf. Where are all the boring fuckers?


Real men carry their keys clipped to a belt loop.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5307 on: Today at 11:00:11 pm »
Irons broke. Have to go to Currys.
Online LiamG

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5308 on: Today at 11:53:27 pm »
Been at home all day despite it being sunny outside
