just peeled the spuds for the sunday roast
Crosby Nick never fails.
Do you feed your guests before or after the roast?
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Changed the digital clock in my car this morning
Just replaced a light bulb in the hallway.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
I just posted to this thread.
Bought some filler.
What did you fill? I've got several cosmetic cracks around ceiling joins and window frames that I've put flexible Polyfilla in, hoping a lick of brilliant white emulsion will tidy up the join and discolouration.
That's an awful taste just to avoid brushmarks.
Finished decorating the room today, looks a treat, but Scotch masking tape is crap and the white bled through onto the coloured wall, requiring a touch-up. Cracks are filled well though. Mounted a telly, just need a freeview box now.
I looked at the Mundane thread today.twice.
I am a bit cold(But I can live with it)
Snot fights infections.
Life? What is life?
Thats certainly not mundane, not interesting either,
Alright then, strimmed the front lawn today, then polished and vacuumed the car.
Hmmm. Not sure if being so active and organised reaches the bar for mundanity.
How about a polite inquiry regarding "strimming?"
Replacing the strummer cable is definitely mundane. Multi tasking is the opposite to mundanity.
just refilled the tea bag jar
That reminds me to buy some Demerara sugar.
I prefer raw sugar.Clearly not as refined as thou.
Jokes about white sugar are ten a penny, jokes about brown sugar - demerara.
