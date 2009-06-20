« previous next »
Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 253885 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5240 on: March 26, 2023, 12:28:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 26, 2023, 12:24:55 pm
just peeled the spuds for the sunday roast


Do you feed your guests before or after the roast?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5241 on: March 26, 2023, 12:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2023, 12:28:20 pm
Do you feed your guests before or after the roast?

very good  ;D
Online tubby

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5242 on: March 27, 2023, 03:34:32 pm »
Just turned avatars and signatures on, thinking about turning them off again.
Offline Qston

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5243 on: March 27, 2023, 04:20:15 pm »
Changed the digital clock in my car this morning
Offline SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5244 on: March 27, 2023, 08:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 27, 2023, 04:20:15 pm
Changed the digital clock in my car this morning
Mine does it by itself.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5245 on: March 28, 2023, 09:01:02 am »
just read a notice I hadn't noticed before and notice its not worth noticing 
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5246 on: March 28, 2023, 08:45:18 pm »
Just replaced a light bulb in the hallway.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5247 on: March 28, 2023, 08:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 28, 2023, 08:45:18 pm
Just replaced a light bulb in the hallway.

Living room for me just now ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5248 on: March 31, 2023, 08:04:37 pm »
I just posted to this thread.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5249 on: March 31, 2023, 09:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 31, 2023, 08:04:37 pm
I just posted to this thread.

i just decided not to


...wait a minute  ???
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5250 on: March 31, 2023, 10:38:07 pm »
Bought some filler.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5251 on: March 31, 2023, 10:39:24 pm »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5252 on: March 31, 2023, 11:49:53 pm »
Changed the loo seat today. Veneered wood, quick release, soft close.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5253 on: March 31, 2023, 11:51:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 31, 2023, 10:38:07 pm
Bought some filler.

What did you fill? I've got several cosmetic cracks around ceiling joins and window frames that I've put flexible Polyfilla in, hoping a lick of brilliant white emulsion will tidy up the join and discolouration.
Online jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5254 on: April 6, 2023, 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 31, 2023, 11:51:20 pm
What did you fill? I've got several cosmetic cracks around ceiling joins and window frames that I've put flexible Polyfilla in, hoping a lick of brilliant white emulsion will tidy up the join and discolouration.

That's an awful taste just to avoid brushmarks.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5255 on: April 6, 2023, 09:26:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April  6, 2023, 09:20:13 pm
That's an awful taste just to avoid brushmarks.

 ;D

Finished decorating the room today, looks a treat, but Scotch masking tape is crap and the white bled through onto the coloured wall, requiring a touch-up. Cracks are filled well though. Mounted a telly, just need a freeview box now.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5256 on: April 6, 2023, 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  6, 2023, 09:26:05 pm
;D

Finished decorating the room today, looks a treat, but Scotch masking tape is crap and the white bled through onto the coloured wall, requiring a touch-up. Cracks are filled well though. Mounted a telly, just need a freeview box now.

Thats certainly not mundane, not interesting either,  ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5257 on: April 6, 2023, 10:40:34 pm »
I looked at the Mundane thread today.

twice.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5258 on: April 7, 2023, 07:55:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April  6, 2023, 10:40:34 pm
I looked at the Mundane thread today.

twice.

i just read your post


...twice
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5259 on: April 7, 2023, 07:59:10 am »
I am a bit cold

(But I can live with it)
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5260 on: April 7, 2023, 11:47:30 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  7, 2023, 07:59:10 am
I am a bit cold

(But I can live with it)

Life? What is life?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5261 on: April 7, 2023, 04:31:29 pm »
I've just mowed the lawn.
Online jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5262 on: April 7, 2023, 05:14:32 pm »
Snot fights infections.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5263 on: April 7, 2023, 06:02:23 pm »

Quote from: jambutty on April  7, 2023, 05:14:32 pm
Snot fights infections.

Clearer the bogey the more you win the war

Quote from: afc turkish on April  7, 2023, 11:47:30 am
Life? What is life?

Baby don't hurt me
No more
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5264 on: April 7, 2023, 07:08:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  6, 2023, 10:29:54 pm
Thats certainly not mundane, not interesting either,  ;D

Alright then, strimmed the front lawn today, then polished and vacuumed the car.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5265 on: April 7, 2023, 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  7, 2023, 07:08:51 pm
Alright then, strimmed the front lawn today, then polished and vacuumed the car.

Hmmm. Not sure if being so active and organised reaches the bar for mundanity.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5266 on: April 7, 2023, 11:05:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  7, 2023, 11:02:20 pm
Hmmm. Not sure if being so active and organised reaches the bar for mundanity.

How about a polite inquiry regarding "strimming?"
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5267 on: April 7, 2023, 11:08:19 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April  7, 2023, 11:05:20 pm
How about a polite inquiry regarding "strimming?"

Replacing the strummer cable is definitely mundane.

Multi tasking is the opposite to mundanity.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5268 on: April 7, 2023, 11:18:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  7, 2023, 11:08:19 pm
Replacing the strummer cable is definitely mundane.

Multi tasking is the opposite to mundanity.

Bradders's front lawn is full of strummer cable?

That's mildly interesting...
Offline SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5269 on: April 7, 2023, 11:19:31 pm »
I think we all need to go and sit in a quiet, dark room for a bit until all this calms down.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5270 on: April 8, 2023, 10:47:33 am »
just refilled the tea bag jar
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5271 on: April 8, 2023, 10:49:14 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  8, 2023, 10:47:33 am
just refilled the tea bag jar

That reminds me to buy some Demerara sugar.
Online jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5272 on: April 8, 2023, 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  8, 2023, 10:49:14 am
That reminds me to buy some Demerara sugar.

I prefer raw sugar.

Clearly not as refined as thou.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5273 on: April 8, 2023, 05:55:13 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April  8, 2023, 12:41:01 pm
I prefer raw sugar.

Clearly not as refined as thou.

what a saccharine reply
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5274 on: April 8, 2023, 09:33:08 pm »
Jokes about white sugar are ten a penny, jokes about brown sugar - demerara.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5275 on: Today at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  8, 2023, 09:33:08 pm
Jokes about white sugar are ten a penny, jokes about brown sugar - demerara.
No need to castaspersions about biases in posts here. Instead, try to approach this with a more granulated argument.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5276 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
I'm not cutting the grass today as it's raining. (One for the happy thread really)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5277 on: Today at 09:51:33 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  8, 2023, 09:33:08 pm
Jokes about white sugar are ten a penny, jokes about brown sugar - demerara.
Just to add, that's a top-notch pun - the very opposite of 'mundane'. :)
