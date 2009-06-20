« previous next »
Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 253472 times)

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5240 on: March 26, 2023, 12:28:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 26, 2023, 12:24:55 pm
just peeled the spuds for the sunday roast


Do you feed your guests before or after the roast?
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5241 on: March 26, 2023, 12:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2023, 12:28:20 pm
Do you feed your guests before or after the roast?

very good  ;D
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5242 on: March 27, 2023, 03:34:32 pm »
Just turned avatars and signatures on, thinking about turning them off again.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5243 on: March 27, 2023, 04:20:15 pm »
Changed the digital clock in my car this morning
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5244 on: March 27, 2023, 08:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 27, 2023, 04:20:15 pm
Changed the digital clock in my car this morning
Mine does it by itself.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5245 on: March 28, 2023, 09:01:02 am »
just read a notice I hadn't noticed before and notice its not worth noticing 
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5246 on: March 28, 2023, 08:45:18 pm »
Just replaced a light bulb in the hallway.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5247 on: March 28, 2023, 08:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 28, 2023, 08:45:18 pm
Just replaced a light bulb in the hallway.

Living room for me just now ;D
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5248 on: March 31, 2023, 08:04:37 pm »
I just posted to this thread.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5249 on: March 31, 2023, 09:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 31, 2023, 08:04:37 pm
I just posted to this thread.

i just decided not to


...wait a minute  ???
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5250 on: March 31, 2023, 10:38:07 pm »
Bought some filler.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5251 on: March 31, 2023, 10:39:24 pm »
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5252 on: March 31, 2023, 11:49:53 pm »
Changed the loo seat today. Veneered wood, quick release, soft close.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5253 on: March 31, 2023, 11:51:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 31, 2023, 10:38:07 pm
Bought some filler.

What did you fill? I've got several cosmetic cracks around ceiling joins and window frames that I've put flexible Polyfilla in, hoping a lick of brilliant white emulsion will tidy up the join and discolouration.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5254 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 31, 2023, 11:51:20 pm
What did you fill? I've got several cosmetic cracks around ceiling joins and window frames that I've put flexible Polyfilla in, hoping a lick of brilliant white emulsion will tidy up the join and discolouration.

That's an awful taste just to avoid brushmarks.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5255 on: Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
That's an awful taste just to avoid brushmarks.

 ;D

Finished decorating the room today, looks a treat, but Scotch masking tape is crap and the white bled through onto the coloured wall, requiring a touch-up. Cracks are filled well though. Mounted a telly, just need a freeview box now.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5256 on: Yesterday at 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm
;D

Finished decorating the room today, looks a treat, but Scotch masking tape is crap and the white bled through onto the coloured wall, requiring a touch-up. Cracks are filled well though. Mounted a telly, just need a freeview box now.

Thats certainly not mundane, not interesting either,  ;D
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5257 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
I looked at the Mundane thread today.

twice.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 07:55:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
I looked at the Mundane thread today.

twice.

i just read your post


...twice
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 07:59:10 am »
I am a bit cold

(But I can live with it)
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 11:47:30 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:59:10 am
I am a bit cold

(But I can live with it)

Life? What is life?
