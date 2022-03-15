« previous next »
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5120 on: March 15, 2022, 09:04:26 am »
Only figuratively


Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5121 on: March 15, 2022, 10:01:56 am »
Quote from: jambutty on March 14, 2022, 04:47:28 pm
I take a shower with a plunger each day.

It makes me feel powerful.

After 10 minutes, a couple of inches of water builds up at the base.

When I'm ready for my momentary, miniscule tweaking of nature, I center the plunger and in only two quick strokes cause circling water to recede and with a final vanquished gurgle, disappear as I exclaim "You suck!"

Master of the Universe.

Get yourself some Nad's and retire your plunger for good.



Offline AlphaDelta

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5122 on: March 15, 2022, 01:03:16 pm »
I've just had banana butties, a bag of cheese McCoys, a Ski yoghurt and a bottle of Tango for my lunch in work. It was very nice.



Offline I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5123 on: March 15, 2022, 01:24:17 pm »
Having a crap day at work so got myself some junk food. Wish I didn't now. On the other hand, had breakfast at Tim Hortons, ordered a sausage muffin. Heavenly.


Online gnaume

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5124 on: March 15, 2022, 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 15, 2022, 01:24:17 pm
got myself some junk food. Wish I didn't now.

Always


Online jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5125 on: March 16, 2022, 01:38:36 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2022, 01:03:16 pm
I've just had banana butties,
My fave.



Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5126 on: March 16, 2022, 05:21:58 pm »
Drank some cherryade today and it was pretty nice!


Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5127 on: March 16, 2022, 05:23:48 pm »
Speakers were 80 and was a bit loud.
Scrolled it down to 60 and had a small chuckle at 69.


Online afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5128 on: March 16, 2022, 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 16, 2022, 05:21:58 pm
Drank some cherryade today and it was pretty nice!

Perhaps the use of an exclamation point diffuses, and indeeed augments interest in, your posts mundanity.



Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5129 on: March 16, 2022, 05:31:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 16, 2022, 05:29:40 pm
Perhaps the use of an exclamation point diffuses, and indeeed augments interest in, your posts mundanity.

It was fizzy and sweet!!!

... I just finished work!


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5130 on: March 16, 2022, 05:31:33 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on March 16, 2022, 05:23:48 pm
Speakers were 80 and was a bit loud.
Scrolled it down to 60 and had a small chuckle at 69.

Steady.


Offline I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5131 on: March 16, 2022, 09:42:42 pm »
Horrible grey, wet weather today. But just checked the forecasts and it looks like we're getting nice clear skies for atleast the next week. That makes me happy.


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 07:25:19 pm »
I need to lose weight, but my lad keeps making cheesecakes and I'm too weak to resist eating some.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
My green tea is a bit too hot comfortably to drink at the moment...



Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 07:45:59 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
My green tea is a bit too hot comfortably to drink at the moment...

Your using water that's too hot.



Online afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 11:08:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:45:59 am
Your using water that's too hot.

The contraction "you're" would have been the correct usage. Also, eventually, the tea cooled to the point wherein I was able to partake. It was good.



Offline Keita Success

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 11:08:35 am
The contraction "you're" would have been the correct usage. Also, eventually, the tea cooled to the point wherein I was able to partake. It was good.
Believe he was calling you water that was too hot. Unprovoked attack on your character this morning.

My missus keeps buying Aldi's sour cream and black pepper crisps. They're only slightly above ready salted in the 'flavour-o-meter'.


Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 12:46:14 pm »
The evening prior transgressed into one of alcoholic consumption and thus my usual waking time has been delayed to noon.

However I had the foresight to designate this day a vacation day agreed with my workplace.

So my recuperation is passing without incident


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 01:50:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:46:14 pm
The evening prior transgressed into one of alcoholic consumption and thus my usual waking time has been delayed to noon.

However I had the foresight to designate this day a vacation day agreed with my workplace.

So my recuperation is passing without incident

Holiday  ;)

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:50:07 pm
Holiday  ;)

I've heard of them, they sound fun



Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 01:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:52:01 pm
I've heard of them, they sound fun

Shit song though

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:50:07 pm
Holiday  ;)

No my holiday is next week

I am going away for purposes of leisure and recreation. Full updates to come


Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 05:16:12 pm »
FULL UPDATE

I will be staying in a hotel at my destination.

I expect to be eating local cuisine (local there, not here)


Online jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:16:35 pm
No my holiday is next week

I am going away for purposes of leisure and recreation. Full updates to come

Holiday mundane is an ox y moron.



Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Holiday mundane is an ox y moron.

I see loads of adverts for mundane holidays and know plenty who go on mundane holidays



Online bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 11:09:43 pm »
Didn't fancy any of the meat pizzas in Sainsburys so got a cheese and tomato-based one and some serrano ham to go on top.


