Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 231003 times)

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5120 on: March 15, 2022, 09:04:26 am »
Only figuratively
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5121 on: March 15, 2022, 10:01:56 am »
Quote from: jambutty on March 14, 2022, 04:47:28 pm
I take a shower with a plunger each day.

It makes me feel powerful.

After 10 minutes, a couple of inches of water builds up at the base.

When I'm ready for my momentary, miniscule tweaking of nature, I center the plunger and in only two quick strokes cause circling water to recede and with a final vanquished gurgle, disappear as I exclaim "You suck!"

Master of the Universe.

Get yourself some Nad's and retire your plunger for good.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5122 on: March 15, 2022, 01:03:16 pm »
I've just had banana butties, a bag of cheese McCoys, a Ski yoghurt and a bottle of Tango for my lunch in work. It was very nice.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5123 on: March 15, 2022, 01:24:17 pm »
Having a crap day at work so got myself some junk food. Wish I didn't now. On the other hand, had breakfast at Tim Hortons, ordered a sausage muffin. Heavenly.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5124 on: March 15, 2022, 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 15, 2022, 01:24:17 pm
got myself some junk food. Wish I didn't now.

Always
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5125 on: March 16, 2022, 01:38:36 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2022, 01:03:16 pm
I've just had banana butties,
My fave.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5126 on: March 16, 2022, 05:21:58 pm »
Drank some cherryade today and it was pretty nice!
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5127 on: March 16, 2022, 05:23:48 pm »
Speakers were 80 and was a bit loud.
Scrolled it down to 60 and had a small chuckle at 69.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5128 on: March 16, 2022, 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 16, 2022, 05:21:58 pm
Drank some cherryade today and it was pretty nice!

Perhaps the use of an exclamation point diffuses, and indeeed augments interest in, your posts mundanity.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5129 on: March 16, 2022, 05:31:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 16, 2022, 05:29:40 pm
Perhaps the use of an exclamation point diffuses, and indeeed augments interest in, your posts mundanity.

It was fizzy and sweet!!!

... I just finished work!
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5130 on: March 16, 2022, 05:31:33 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on March 16, 2022, 05:23:48 pm
Speakers were 80 and was a bit loud.
Scrolled it down to 60 and had a small chuckle at 69.

Steady.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5131 on: March 16, 2022, 09:42:42 pm »
Horrible grey, wet weather today. But just checked the forecasts and it looks like we're getting nice clear skies for atleast the next week. That makes me happy.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 07:25:19 pm »
I need to lose weight, but my lad keeps making cheesecakes and I'm too weak to resist eating some.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
My green tea is a bit too hot comfortably to drink at the moment...
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 07:45:59 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
My green tea is a bit too hot comfortably to drink at the moment...

Your using water that's too hot.
