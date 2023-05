I hate anyone that comes off with Tory shite like that



Not defending what was said, just commenting on the revival of a 15 year old thread, about a beloved trainer shop that has I believe long since closed down, because the owner of said shop made a stupid throwaway comment on twitter. Like what are we supposed to do with this information? Is it just a PSA that in case the name Transalpino conjures up some fond memories in your mind, those memories should now be a little bit tainted because the guy went on to make a stupid remark decades later? This is cancel culture in action and I find it a lot more bothersome than what the guy said