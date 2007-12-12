I saw that too; I've got the ham, all I need now is the recipe! Anyone able to help?
HERE I COME TO SAVE THE DAY!!!!
If anyone is interested, here's the recipe:
Ginger Glazed Ham Recipe
courtesy Nigella Lawson, 2007
Show: Nigella Express
Episode: Holiday Snaps
1 (12-pound) joint (mild cure boneless) ham
7 quarts dry ginger ale
1 cup chunky ginger preserves
2 tablespoons hot English mustard
1/2 cup soft dark brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Cook's Note: If you can not get hold of ginger preserves, you can use ordinary orange marmalade and add 1 teaspoon of dry, ground ginger.
Place the joint in a large pan over the hob, or burner, and add 7 quarts of dry ginger ale. Bring the pan to the boil then lower the heat slightly so that it keeps bubbling steadily for 4 1/2 hours.
Towards the end of the 4 1/2 hours, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and begin the glaze.
In a bowl, add 1 cup of chunky ginger preserves. Stir in 2 tablespoons of hot English mustard. Add 1/2 a cup of soft, dark brown sugar and sprinkle in 1/2 a teaspoon of ground cloves.
After 4 1/2 hours, gently lift the ham out of the pan and place on a foil-lined baking tray. Carefully cut away the skin, leaving a thin layer of fat. There is no need to score the surface, simply slap on the glaze and place the tray with the ham into the oven for 20 minutes.
Serve hot or cold.
Recipe Summary
Difficulty: Easy
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours 50 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings