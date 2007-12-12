I saw that too; I've got the ham, all I need now is the recipe! Anyone able to help?



HERE I COME TO SAVE THE DAY!!!!If anyone is interested, here's the recipe:Ginger Glazed Ham Recipecourtesy Nigella Lawson, 2007See this recipe on air Sunday Dec. 23 at 10:30 AM ET/PT.Show: Nigella ExpressEpisode: Holiday Snaps1 (12-pound) joint (mild cure boneless) ham7 quarts dry ginger ale1 cup chunky ginger preserves2 tablespoons hot English mustard1/2 cup soft dark brown sugar1/2 teaspoon ground clovesCook's Note: If you can not get hold of ginger preserves, you can use ordinary orange marmalade and add 1 teaspoon of dry, ground ginger.Place the joint in a large pan over the hob, or burner, and add 7 quarts of dry ginger ale. Bring the pan to the boil then lower the heat slightly so that it keeps bubbling steadily for 4 1/2 hours.Towards the end of the 4 1/2 hours, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and begin the glaze.In a bowl, add 1 cup of chunky ginger preserves. Stir in 2 tablespoons of hot English mustard. Add 1/2 a cup of soft, dark brown sugar and sprinkle in 1/2 a teaspoon of ground cloves.After 4 1/2 hours, gently lift the ham out of the pan and place on a foil-lined baking tray. Carefully cut away the skin, leaving a thin layer of fat. There is no need to score the surface, simply slap on the glaze and place the tray with the ham into the oven for 20 minutes.Serve hot or cold.Recipe SummaryDifficulty: EasyPrep Time: 10 minutesCook Time: 4 hours 50 minutesYield: 8 to 10 servings