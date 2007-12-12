« previous next »
Author Topic: What you eating on Christmas Day?  (Read 5317 times)

Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #120 on: December 12, 2007, 10:10:01 am »
Quote from: Jason McG on December 11, 2007, 03:56:13 pm
Stollen, mmmmmmmm.

If you haven't tried it, get on it! You'll thank him for it. Delicious with a nice cup of tea or a brandy.


Or even german beer, mmmmmmm now I need stollen :lickin
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #121 on: December 12, 2007, 10:12:08 am »
Quote from: Lo on December 12, 2007, 10:10:01 am
Or even german beer

Yeah, this one   :hally

Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #122 on: December 12, 2007, 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: Helly on December 11, 2007, 11:00:27 pm
Plan at the moment is...

Melon starter (for -HH- read Pate with toast - fussy bugger ;) )
Turkey with lemon and thyme, beef, tons of roast potatoes, sprouts, cabbage, carrot and turnip, corn on the cob for Mark, Yorkshires, parsnips.

For dessert, strawberries and creme chantilly in a brandy snap basket, possibly with chocolate sauce dribbled over.  Fussy arse can have a banana split.

Obviously mince pies with cream after.

Never done a family christmas dinner before so i'm making it up as I go along.

Does lemon go with Turkey? Not criticising or anything, just never heard of that before.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #123 on: December 12, 2007, 10:57:27 am »
Quote from: Marcus6 on December 12, 2007, 10:51:22 am
Does lemon go with Turkey? Not criticising or anything, just never heard of that before.

Fucking hell Delia, how many turkeys have you cooked ;)

Providing its rind /a bit of juice rather than stuffed with whole lemons then it goes tasty well indeed :wave
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #124 on: December 12, 2007, 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Lo on December 12, 2007, 10:57:27 am
Fucking hell Delila, how many turkeys have you cooked ;)

Providing its rind /a bit of juice rather than stuffed with whole lemons then it goes tasty well indeed :wave

Shit, the rind and juice only you say? Hang on, I need to nip off for a bit of fowl anal probing...
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #125 on: December 12, 2007, 10:58:59 am »
Quote from: valore on December 12, 2007, 10:58:36 am
Shit, the rind and juice only you say? Hang on, I need to nip off for a bit of fowl anal probing...

;D
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #126 on: December 12, 2007, 12:06:24 pm »
Traditional indian.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #127 on: December 22, 2007, 11:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on December 11, 2007, 01:48:58 pm
I see that Nigella program and the joint of ham boiled in ginger beer and covered looked lovely. Might attempt that too.

I saw that too; I've got the ham, all I need now is the recipe! Anyone able to help?
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #128 on: December 22, 2007, 11:54:17 pm »
BBC website? What channel was she on? Check their site. missed you today matey :wave
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #129 on: December 22, 2007, 11:54:45 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on December 22, 2007, 11:53:10 pm
I saw that too; I've got the ham, all I need now is the recipe! Anyone able to help?

HERE I COME TO SAVE THE DAY!!!!





If anyone is interested, here's the recipe:

Ginger Glazed Ham Recipe
courtesy Nigella Lawson, 2007
See this recipe on air Sunday Dec. 23 at 10:30 AM ET/PT.

Show: Nigella Express
Episode: Holiday Snaps

1 (12-pound) joint (mild cure boneless) ham
7 quarts dry ginger ale
1 cup chunky ginger preserves
2 tablespoons hot English mustard
1/2 cup soft dark brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Cook's Note: If you can not get hold of ginger preserves, you can use ordinary orange marmalade and add 1 teaspoon of dry, ground ginger.


Place the joint in a large pan over the hob, or burner, and add 7 quarts of dry ginger ale. Bring the pan to the boil then lower the heat slightly so that it keeps bubbling steadily for 4 1/2 hours.
Towards the end of the 4 1/2 hours, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and begin the glaze.

In a bowl, add 1 cup of chunky ginger preserves. Stir in 2 tablespoons of hot English mustard. Add 1/2 a cup of soft, dark brown sugar and sprinkle in 1/2 a teaspoon of ground cloves.

After 4 1/2 hours, gently lift the ham out of the pan and place on a foil-lined baking tray. Carefully cut away the skin, leaving a thin layer of fat. There is no need to score the surface, simply slap on the glaze and place the tray with the ham into the oven for 20 minutes.

Serve hot or cold.

Recipe Summary
Difficulty: Easy
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours 50 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings


Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #130 on: December 23, 2007, 12:02:53 am »
I love you. That's Boxing Day tea sorted out. x

Actually, I've just read the recipe; a twelve pound ham seems excessive when 33.3% of the household is veggie. And what the fuck is a quart?  ::)
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #131 on: December 23, 2007, 12:05:16 am »

You should know, you must drink several of them at times.  ;)   (2 pints)
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #132 on: December 23, 2007, 12:09:40 am »
Ta ;D :wave
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #133 on: December 23, 2007, 12:10:53 am »
Quote from: MichaelA on December 23, 2007, 12:02:53 am
I love you.
It's hard not to, isn't it :wave


Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #134 on: December 23, 2007, 12:16:02 am »
very similar to the Swedish ham on Christmas Eve...
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #135 on: December 23, 2007, 12:16:06 am »
Quote from: MichaelA on December 23, 2007, 12:09:40 am
Ta ;D :wave

Oh, I meant proper alcohol not ginger beer,   :wave
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #136 on: December 24, 2007, 10:15:53 pm »


We wont be having spuds with our meal........ forgot to get the potatoes just peeled my veg for tomorrow and just discovered.  :butt :-X

Extra roasted parsnips for us I think  :D
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #137 on: December 24, 2007, 11:00:05 pm »
I am actually quite scared to eat tomorrow. I weigh 187 pounds right now and my waistline is 36 inches. Too boot, my abdomen feels quite soft and my back hurts a bit, all signs of over-indulgence the past few weeks.

I need help.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #138 on: December 24, 2007, 11:22:15 pm »
Duck.


I wish.


Turkey and bloody ham. :(
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #139 on: December 24, 2007, 11:40:31 pm »
Am havin' two dinners.

Am fat. An proud  :D
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #140 on: December 24, 2007, 11:46:43 pm »
Quote from: TonyTheRed on December 12, 2007, 10:12:08 am
Yeah, this one   :hally


You don't see that many places in Liverpool. Used to love it on draught.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #141 on: December 24, 2007, 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Jason McG on December 11, 2007, 03:56:13 pm
Stollen, mmmmmmmm.

If you haven't tried it, get on it! You'll thank him for it. Delicious with a nice cup of tea or a brandy.

I've never really liked stollen UNTIL we went on a trip to the German xmas markets a couple of years ago. One stall had freshly made stollen which was still warm. It was absolutely fecking gorgeous. We washed it down with warm mulled wine.  :lickin
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #142 on: December 24, 2007, 11:57:30 pm »
Having an Aussie/Greek Christmas. Loads of seafood plus a couple of spit roasts  8)
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #143 on: December 25, 2007, 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: sta.gger.lee on November 20, 2007, 10:22:47 am
Christmas Eve- a huge fuck off paella.
Christmas Day- only a small crown of turkey to keep my dad happy; the rest of us will be having a mixture of pork with my patented crackling, a leg of lamb roasted with garlic, a duck or two and a rib of beef.
Starters will be a mixture of various tapas, like chorizo and a few types of seafood; main course will have roasted peppers and garlic along with the usual vegetables (we have one or two traditionalists with us this year), paprika-dusted spuds (roasted) and various gravies.
I wish to come to your house, even though the roast wild boar downstairs smells outstanding, as does the starter of scallops and , cod cheeks in garlic and cream.  Pain surprise and champers to start.  Huge gigantic cheese platter after, followed by a buche or 9.  The dad in law has been down to the cellar for some class bottles of plonk and I feel the warm glow of anticipation all over. 
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #144 on: December 25, 2007, 02:15:04 pm »
Roasted lamb, asparagus, garlic potatoes, spinach salad, pineapple cake, coconut cake, steamed clams, oysters wrapped in bacon, and as many frozen margaritas as I can get.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #145 on: December 25, 2007, 02:22:38 pm »
Quote from: -Gianni- on December 24, 2007, 11:22:15 pm
Duck.


I wish.


Me too, my mams dry Turkey with foul tasting, burnt-cos-she's pissed-veg
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #146 on: December 25, 2007, 02:25:20 pm »
Strawberry cream pretzels.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #147 on: December 25, 2007, 02:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Raul. on November 20, 2007, 06:33:45 pm
Wild boar, shot by my brother in law.
you eating Bryan Robson?
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #148 on: December 25, 2007, 03:06:00 pm »
Too fucking much.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #149 on: December 25, 2007, 04:43:30 pm »
As a newly initiated vegan, I'm mostly being a pain in the arse this Christmas ;D Not a chance of over-indulgence with my stuffed red pepper (stuffed with rice, mushrooms, sweetcorn and sun-dried tomatoes for anyone who's arsed). I'm having some traditional veg and a little bit of stuffing, too.

I'm not having a starter or any pud, so I dunno what they're having.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #150 on: December 25, 2007, 04:52:54 pm »
turkey, yorkshire, boiled potatos, roast potatos, cabbage, stuffing, gravy, sausage with bits of bacon wrapped around them, sprouts, carrots...

and soon I'll be having my second christmas meal of the day thanks to the joy of divorced parents. After I've taken a couple of hours to chill out, go on the computer and stop myself from vomiting at the sheer volume of food me Dad and Gran have forced at me today.

Merry Christmas all...
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #151 on: December 25, 2007, 06:24:53 pm »
Ate loads, still stuffed, sipping a glass of Johnnie Walker Black, ladies are having Baileys, just waiting for Doctor Who to come on.

Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Shazz on December 11, 2007, 01:07:01 pm
Oh, but we'll deffo have a Panettone.

The daughter got a given a Panettone but didn't want it for some reason and gave it to us.

Oh my god. Where have you been all my life! 

Will defo be getting one of these every year from now on. 

Delicious!
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:45:59 pm
The daughter got a given a Panettone but didn't want it for some reason and gave it to us.

Oh my god. Where have you been all my life! 

Will defo be getting one of these every year from now on. 

Delicious!

Past 3 years we've gone to a local Italian Restaurant for Christmas Dinner, I always get the Panettone, bloody love it.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #154 on: Today at 06:18:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:56:40 pm
Past 3 years we've gone to a local Italian Restaurant for Christmas Dinner, I always get the Panettone, bloody love it.

How do you have it Rob?

Seen a few suggestions of having it warm and even toasted with butter.

We have already eaten half of it as it comes straight from the pack.  But open to other suggestions.
Re: What you eating on Christmas Day?
« Reply #155 on: Today at 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:18:01 pm
How do you have it Rob?

Seen a few suggestions of having it warm and even toasted with butter.

We have already eaten half of it as it comes straight from the pack.  But open to other suggestions.

They just served it warm on its own
