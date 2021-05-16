« previous next »
Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19520 on: Today at 09:57:58 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:56:22 pm
Incredible. 17 and nerves of steel.

Yeah hes great at holding his emotions until the end. Deals with it well.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
  JFT97
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19521 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm
What a player. Shame hes a manc.

Unbelievable talent at 17, darts could be very predictable for the foreseeable.
Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19522 on: Today at 10:02:27 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:43:26 pm
Its been a bit more like a darts crowd should be. No one needs to hear the same moronic chanting night after night.

Well the chants were there tonight just with less gusto.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,118
  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19523 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm
MvG just can't stop swearing
Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19524 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm
She just had to apologise because van Gerwan said 'bastard'...it's ten o'clock jeez.
Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19525 on: Today at 10:06:51 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:04:43 pm
MvG just can't stop swearing

 :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19526 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:05:51 pm
She just had to apologise because van Gerwan said 'bastard'...it's ten o'clock jeez.

Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,920
  Truthiness
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19527 on: Today at 10:07:47 pm
You can tell he's a Manchester United fan all right. He's modelled his body shape on Casemiro.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  PGMOL fanboy
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19528 on: Today at 10:08:30 pm
Decent tournament but not great. Semis and the final were poor in terms of competitive darts.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,648
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19529 on: Today at 10:08:42 pm
Only plays for twenty mins a day.

Spends the rest playing Xbox and eating kebabs.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,239
  feck off
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19530 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:07:30 pm
Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.

our sports coverage has always done that though, regardless of the time.

he's a good interview these days. he's matured a lot in the last few years.
Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19531 on: Today at 10:09:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:42 pm
Only plays for twenty mins a day.

Spends the rest playing Xbox and eating kebabs.

Sounds like a good life. £500k richer tonight too.  :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19532 on: Today at 10:09:54 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:02:27 pm
Well the chants were there tonight just with less gusto.
Just fewer knobheads in the crowd
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:02 pm by JRed »
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19533 on: Today at 10:11:07 pm
That trophy looks shite.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,118
  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19534 on: Today at 10:11:21 pm
The Ballon dart  :o :o
Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19535 on: Today at 10:12:45 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:09:14 pm
our sports coverage has always done that though, regardless of the time.

he's a good interview these days. he's matured a lot in the last few years.

Yeah seems so from when I watched years ago.

Im impressed with MVGs use of British slang. Hes used over the moon,  fuck all, etc.   :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,239
  feck off
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19536 on: Today at 10:14:25 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:12:45 pm
Yeah seems so from when I watched years ago.

Im impressed with MVGs use of British slang. Hes used over the moon,  fuck all, etc.   :D

he'll have got 'over the moon' from taylor who used to say it all the time.
Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,888
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19537 on: Today at 10:17:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:07:47 pm
You can tell he's a Manchester United fan all right. He's modelled his body shape on Casemiro.

And his hairline on Bobby Charlton.
Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
Re: Darts thread
Reply #19538 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm
A darts player being overweight isnt some revelation.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
