Incredible. 17 and nerves of steel.
Its been a bit more like a darts crowd should be. No one needs to hear the same moronic chanting night after night.
MvG just can't stop swearing
She just had to apologise because van Gerwan said 'bastard'...it's ten o'clock jeez.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.
Only plays for twenty mins a day.Spends the rest playing Xbox and eating kebabs.
Well the chants were there tonight just with less gusto.
our sports coverage has always done that though, regardless of the time. he's a good interview these days. he's matured a lot in the last few years.
Yeah seems so from when I watched years ago. Im impressed with MVGs use of British slang. Hes used over the moon, fuck all, etc.
You can tell he's a Manchester United fan all right. He's modelled his body shape on Casemiro.
Crosby Nick never fails.
