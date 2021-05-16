« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darts thread  (Read 1032437 times)

Online PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19400 on: Today at 08:37:13 pm »
anyone got a decent link
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,914
  • Truthiness
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 08:38:26 pm »
As the old saying goes, 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in football  darts.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19402 on: Today at 08:39:02 pm »
Wake up mvg or this is going to be over pretty quickly
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,653
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 08:39:05 pm »
His average was 120ish there

Hes fucking relentless
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,573
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 08:39:34 pm »
MVG really has had his chances, just pressure I think. Littler on that bloody double 10, unreal.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,029
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 08:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:38:26 pm
As the old saying goes, 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in football  darts.
Ive always said it. Hope Littler doesnt park the bus
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 08:40:25 pm »
I thought hed win 7-3 or 7-4 but this could get messy very fast!
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,653
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:39:34 pm
MVG really has had his chances, just pressure I think. Littler on that bloody double 10, unreal.

He also plays the game so quickly.

MVG does too but I sometimes think you need to slow it down to disrupt him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,573
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:40:36 pm
He also plays the game so quickly.

MVG does too but I sometimes think you need to slow it down to disrupt him.

Yeah he just steam rollers opponents, almost throw the three darts before his opponent has turned back to face the board sometimes.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,229
  • feck off
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 08:45:33 pm »
old mvg would have had a great chance of winning this but that player's not around much these days
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,914
  • Truthiness
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 08:47:19 pm »
MVG rarely misses 3 darts at tops, he's rattled.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,208
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 08:47:21 pm »
Don't watch much darts, does MVG always look this furious when he's losing?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 08:47:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:45:33 pm
old mvg would have had a great chance of winning this but that player's not around much these days

Choking on his finishes in the legs hes lost to be fair.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,573
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 08:48:31 pm »
Really let Littler off the hook there. Can't keep doing that.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Littler apart, the quality of doubling has been woeful throughout the tournament.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,229
  • feck off
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 08:47:33 pm
Choking on his finishes in the legs hes lost to be fair.

indeed. old mvg didn't do that.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,109
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 08:49:54 pm »
3-0
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,653
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 08:51:42 pm »
MVG is rattled here

He cant get away from him despite averages being similar
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Up
« previous next »
 