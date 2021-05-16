As the old saying goes, 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in football darts.
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
MVG really has had his chances, just pressure I think. Littler on that bloody double 10, unreal.
He also plays the game so quickly. MVG does too but I sometimes think you need to slow it down to disrupt him.
old mvg would have had a great chance of winning this but that player's not around much these days
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Choking on his finishes in the legs hes lost to be fair.
Page created in 0.071 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]