The dancing at the start of the games by the players....I cant decide if it's just a laugh or the cringiest thing in Sport. The Peter Wright dancing across the stage...that's definitely the latter
mvg would have to play his best ever to beat litler
Does MVG ever miss a double top finish?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Just the casual f-bomb after 9pm
Great performance from Arne Sloth
Does playing darts age you faster? Bunting is only 39, looks about 53, and Littler is 17 going on 30.
The crowd isn't 'dead' but there are probably more people there at this stage who are there to watch the darts and less there to get involved in boring tiresome chants.
That double 10 again.
He is a joke on them.
Really can't see anyone stopping Littler his scoring is just mad. He's so quick too just seems to rattle off games/sets. That being said, come on Bunting
