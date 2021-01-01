« previous next »
Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,589
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19280 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm »
Well that was an impressive 1st set

2 x 12 plus 1 x 14 dart legs to take the opening set.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19281 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm
The dancing at the start of the games by the players....I cant decide if it's just a laugh or the cringiest thing in Sport.  The Peter Wright dancing across the stage...that's definitely the latter

I've seen worse.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19282 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
haha, I was expecting the Alan Pardew dance there
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,101
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19283 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm »
Littler just too good.

Aspinall having fun with the crowd early on but just seems resigned to his fate
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,101
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19284 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
And then I speak

4-2
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,101
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19285 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm »
Littler wins.

Good match but littlers finishing just too good
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19286 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm »
mvg would have to play his best ever to beat litler
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19287 on: Today at 07:47:52 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
mvg would have to play his best ever to beat litler

You're forgetting one thing

2025 is the year of the bald Dutchman, unless you're called Eric ;D
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • Scrubbers
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19288 on: Today at 07:49:03 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
mvg would have to play his best ever to beat litler

Based on quarter final performances MVG would have beaten him.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19289 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
180 with his first three darts.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19290 on: Today at 07:58:50 pm »
Must be mind-numbing for the staff there, hearing the same moronic chanting night after night after night .
Good start by MVG. Could be a walkover.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19291 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm »
MVG is relentless at times.

Hope he is fully recovered from his op.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,908
  • Truthiness
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19292 on: Today at 08:33:18 pm »
Does MVG ever miss a double top finish?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19293 on: Today at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:33:18 pm
Does MVG ever miss a double top finish?

Feel sorry for Dobey as hes not playing that badly but 4-1 down
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,101
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19294 on: Today at 08:47:13 pm »
Crowd has died here.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,701
  • Bam!
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19295 on: Today at 09:06:38 pm »
Great performance from Arne Sloth
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,101
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19296 on: Today at 09:08:08 pm »
Just the casual f-bomb after 9pm :P
Logged

Online Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19297 on: Today at 09:09:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:08:08 pm
Just the casual f-bomb after 9pm :P

 :-X  ;D
Logged

Online Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19298 on: Today at 09:09:30 pm »
John Part is a really depressing commentator
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19299 on: Today at 09:09:34 pm »
Stats were actually very even
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,889
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19300 on: Today at 09:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:06:38 pm
Great performance from Arne Sloth

I know he's happy to be in the final but has he mentioned the defeat to Forest yet?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19301 on: Today at 09:19:22 pm »
Does playing darts age you faster? Bunting is only 39, looks about 53, and Littler is 17 going on 30.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Siannn.

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • How are we
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19302 on: Today at 09:23:22 pm »
I AM BUNTAAAAANIUUUMMMM
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19303 on: Today at 09:24:59 pm »
Are we all going Bunting mental yet?
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19304 on: Today at 09:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:19:22 pm
Does playing darts age you faster? Bunting is only 39, looks about 53, and Littler is 17 going on 30.

Not sure I've noticed before.  :-\

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,223
  • feck off
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19305 on: Today at 09:29:01 pm »
The crowd isn't 'dead' but there are probably more people there at this stage who are there to watch the darts and less there to get involved in boring tiresome chants.

Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19306 on: Today at 09:31:35 pm »
Quick start from Littler. He just seems to over power opponents.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19307 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:29:01 pm
The crowd isn't 'dead' but there are probably more people there at this stage who are there to watch the darts and less there to get involved in boring tiresome chants.

Defo.

The crowds in the earlier rounds were about 90% not interested in the darts.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19308 on: Today at 09:34:46 pm »
Come on Bunting.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19309 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
Great fightback. Good match already this!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19310 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm »
That double 10 again.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • JFT97
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19311 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm »
Come on bunting lad. Hes going to have to take those chances when hes given them.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19312 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:36:43 pm
That double 10 again.

He is a joke on them.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19313 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:29:01 pm
The crowd isn't 'dead' but there are probably more people there at this stage who are there to watch the darts and less there to get involved in boring tiresome chants.
As it should be. The football type crowd ruins any kind of tension in the games. Im sure these modern players would hit more 9 darters if it werent for the moronic chanting everytime they throw a dart.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19314 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:39:31 pm
He is a joke on them.

And again.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19315 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Really can't see anyone stopping Littler his scoring is just mad. He's so quick too just seems to rattle off games/sets. That being said, come on Bunting
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19316 on: Today at 09:50:47 pm »
Scrappy this.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19317 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:44:12 pm
Really can't see anyone stopping Littler his scoring is just mad. He's so quick too just seems to rattle off games/sets. That being said, come on Bunting

Similar style to MVG

He will be a match for him
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19318 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Littler has no teeth
Logged
