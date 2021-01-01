« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darts thread  (Read 1025149 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 02:17:00 am »
Horrible result for those that wanted the best possible final.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Up
« previous next »
 