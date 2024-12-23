Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.



2 time world champ (once in the BDO) and finalist a ton of times usually losing to Taylor but also lost the World Matchplay twice to Larry Butler and Peter Evison of all people! One of the best ever, but remarkably slow.Have seen an interview with him recently where he says if he played now he'd throw fast like LittlerSidenote he was an absolute gent - he was my favourite player and I met him at the Matchplay in Blackpool in 97 and 98 w my Grandad - I've prob mentioned it on here but I'm disabled and was having some bother getting around - he couldn't have done enough for me, got to meet him, chat to him and still have his autograph to this day. Top man.