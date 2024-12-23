« previous next »
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19160 on: December 23, 2024, 11:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 23, 2024, 11:45:27 pm
Cross out, how many seeds is that now?
it is 14. But one was barney
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19161 on: December 24, 2024, 01:23:32 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2024, 11:50:24 pm
it is 14. But one was barney

Shame to see so many fall. The last 32 looks the weakest in several years. Sure there'll still be some decent matches but feels like we are all waiting for the battle of the Luke's now.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19162 on: December 24, 2024, 01:55:42 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 24, 2024, 01:23:32 am
Shame to see so many fall. The last 32 looks the weakest in several years. Sure there'll still be some decent matches but feels like we are all waiting for the battle of the Luke's now.

I think it is more a case of the changing of the guard.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19163 on: December 24, 2024, 07:04:34 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2024, 09:25:01 pm
to be fair the later rounds do seem better. still very twat-ish though

Feels kind of in the early rounds most of the crowd out for a christmas party,[throw in christmas works party too], & out on the piss, so you get the bellend crowd.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19164 on: December 24, 2024, 11:08:31 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 24, 2024, 01:55:42 am
I think it is more a case of the changing of the guard.

There's definitely more depth than there used to be. Some good players in that 33-60 ranking area.

Some of the seeds just didn't turn up. Strange atmosphere and I do think the fact it's their first game but the non-seed's second game is a leveller. They might need to look at that.

Implementing a time limit wouldn't hurt either as some players are just too slow. Completely kills the rhythm of the match and it's boring to watch.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19165 on: December 24, 2024, 11:19:35 am »
I had a tenner on Gezzy at 25-1 before the tournament. Looking decent value at the moment.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19166 on: December 24, 2024, 11:31:53 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 24, 2024, 11:08:31 am
There's definitely more depth than there used to be. Some good players in that 33-60 ranking area.

Some of the seeds just didn't turn up. Strange atmosphere and I do think the fact it's their first game but the non-seed's second game is a leveller. They might need to look at that.

Implementing a time limit wouldn't hurt either as some players are just too slow. Completely kills the rhythm of the match and it's boring to watch.

Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19167 on: December 24, 2024, 01:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 24, 2024, 11:31:53 am
Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.
Who was the chap with the long pony tale that almost threw the dart twice as part of his routine. He took forever. Not sure if he didnt start getting stick from the crowd for it

Edit: Dennis Smith?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19168 on: December 24, 2024, 01:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 24, 2024, 01:26:34 pm
Who was the chap with the long pony tale that almost threw the dart twice as part of his routine. He took forever. Not sure if he didnt start getting stick from the crowd for it

Edit: Dennis Smith?

hahaha he was horrendous. one absolutely bizarre style that.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19169 on: December 27, 2024, 01:13:10 pm »
Heta 9 darter
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19170 on: December 27, 2024, 01:22:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 27, 2024, 01:13:10 pm
Heta 9 darter

Great reaction from Woodhouse aswell
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19171 on: December 27, 2024, 01:34:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 27, 2024, 01:22:11 pm
Great reaction from Woodhouse aswell

Yeah

I didn't know they were doing a 9 darter competition as well

£60k for the player
£60k for prostate cancer research
£60k for a random fan in the crowd
Logged

Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19172 on: December 27, 2024, 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 24, 2024, 11:31:53 am
Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.

2 time world champ (once in the BDO) and finalist a ton of times usually losing to Taylor but also lost the World Matchplay twice to Larry Butler and Peter Evison of all people! One of the best ever, but remarkably slow.

Have seen an interview with him recently where he says if he played now he'd throw fast like Littler ;D

Sidenote he was an absolute gent - he was my favourite player and I met him at the Matchplay in Blackpool in 97 and 98 w my Grandad - I've prob mentioned it on here but I'm disabled and was having some bother getting around - he couldn't have done enough for me, got to meet him, chat to him and still have his autograph to this day. Top man.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19173 on: December 27, 2024, 02:12:29 pm »
Another seed gone. Heta lost 8 legs in a row.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19174 on: December 27, 2024, 02:14:15 pm »
heta blew that. completely fucked it.
Offline B0151?

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19175 on: December 27, 2024, 08:51:42 pm »
Epic match that
Offline Luke1980

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19176 on: December 27, 2024, 08:52:42 pm »
Online Lad

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19177 on: December 27, 2024, 08:58:57 pm »
Made up Price won. Hate the way most of the crowd goes against him. Showed unbelievable bottle to get that win.

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19178 on: December 27, 2024, 10:15:45 pm »
Best Peter Wright has played in ages.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19179 on: December 27, 2024, 10:16:27 pm »
Play ill more often?
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19180 on: Yesterday at 03:23:40 pm »
Scott Williams is a prick so Im delighted with that.
Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19181 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm »
Luke Littler vs his Grandad.
Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19182 on: Yesterday at 10:23:08 pm »
Littler will have a full sleeve tattoo the day after his 18th birthday next month.
Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19183 on: Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm »
Littler has been shit.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19184 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm
Littler has been shit.

97.84 average
12 180's and
35% on doubles. I wish I was that shit at darts.
Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19185 on: Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm »
Littler is handling the pressure so well. Imagine being 17 and being touted as the favourite for the world champs. No wonder he was so emotional after the first match.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19186 on: Today at 04:25:03 am »
Here's a great interview i've just stumbled across, Wayne Mardle interviewing Dennis Priestley a couple of months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts2AtsGzhh0
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19187 on: Today at 09:22:17 pm »
Cant see Gezzy surviving this one if he cant start finding the doubles.
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19188 on: Today at 09:44:11 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:22:17 pm
Cant see Gezzy surviving this one if he cant start finding the doubles.
got through it but too inconsistent to go much further
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19189 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
I've seen none but fuck that shite anyway. clayton > price every day and more than twice on sundays.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19190 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 09:44:11 pm
got through it but too inconsistent to go much further
Yeah, might make the semis as id back him to beat Doets or Dobey but not MVG.
