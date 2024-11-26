« previous next »
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Darts thread
November 26, 2024, 10:12:00 am
I've not watched much darts at all this year but when i have watched i've never seen Chisnall - yet he's ranked number six which surprised me.

Van Gerwin v Anderson for a QF spot is a big one (assuming they both go through)
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Darts thread
November 26, 2024, 10:23:24 am
Humphries and Littler in the same half.  Aren't they 1 and 2 in the world?

Draw looks very lobsided, to me.
November 26, 2024, 10:25:01 am
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
November 26, 2024, 10:24:48 am
Humphries and Littler in the same half.  Aren't they 1 and 2 in the world?
nope
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
November 26, 2024, 10:45:57 am
Littler is 4th because prize money is done on a rolling 2 year period.
Online 4pool

Re: Darts thread
December 2, 2024, 05:38:36 pm
The Darts Regulation Authority has banned Leighton Bennett for eight years and Billy Warriner for 10 years for charges which included match-fixing.

The punishment follows the DRA conducting an investigation after the International Betting Integrity Association reported suspicious betting on four matches involving Bennett in the Modus Super Series in 2023.

The DRA decided "both players had a case to answer for serious breaches" of its rules and, having been suspended in August, Bennett and Warriner were found guilty at a hearing in November.

"Bennett was found guilty of 10 charges for fixing the four matches, provided inside information on the matches, of failing to assist an investigation and for signing a contract with an unregistered agent," said a DRA statement.

"Warriner admitted 19 of 21 charges for being concerned in fixing the four matches, providing inside information and organising betting on the matches, four counts of failing to assist the investigation, two counts of acting as an unregistered agent and betting on darts.

"In addition, he pleaded guilty to an unrelated incident at a darts event where he was abusive to an official and threatened his opponent."

Bennett and Warriner, who have also been ordered to pay £8,100 each in costs, have until 14 December to appeal.

Bennett became the youngest ever BDO youth champion when he won the competition at the age of 13 in 2019. He beat darts legend Phil Taylor the same year.

He won a card on the professional PDC Tour earlier this year and vowed to rival World Championship runner-up Luke Littler.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Darts thread
December 3, 2024, 03:31:16 pm
Leighton Bennett was supposed to be what Luke Littler is but seemed to have struggled through his teens as he got taller.  He had finally got a tour card this year for the first time and seemed to be improving again but has been thrown it all away by being greedy and stupid.  Only has himself to blame really.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Darts thread
December 3, 2024, 03:51:44 pm
What an absolute twat!
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: Darts thread
December 3, 2024, 04:50:56 pm
Just watched a bit of the WDF world champs from the home of darts The Lakeside - sad to see the venue virtually empty and very little interest being shown
in the event these days.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
December 15, 2024, 06:49:45 pm
Wondered why Mardle wasn't in the studio. Turns out his wife has just died. RIP.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 10:04:43 am
Yeah, bit of a shocker that.  Only 52.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 11:34:55 am
Horrible news that, always remember her being at his matches years ago cheering him on, hope he's got a lot of support around him.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 06:42:58 pm
Wade out in 2nd round by Wattimena
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Uncomfortable watch that. Crowd jeering Menzies whilst he was visibly having a breakdown on stage.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:25:14 pm
De Decker is out. Admittedly Woodbouse is a smelly first round draw for anybody but De Decker was probably one of the next best after the Lukes.
