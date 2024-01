Controversial shout but I think this has been a poor tournament outside of these two. Smith, MVG and Price going out relatively early has allowed some weaker players to make the last 8. Final needs to be a classic because apart from the Humphries 5-4 comeback, there have been far too many easy wins.



Some of the matches have been as good as you can get. Dobey's matches & Humphries v Cullen was the best match of the whole thing. Shite like Williams getting into the semi I agree hasn't helped.