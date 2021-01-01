PDC order of merit before the worlds



Position Name Value

1 Michael Smith £1,271,250

2 Michael van Gerwen £1,107,250

3 Luke Humphries £1,045,500

4 Peter Wright £996,250

5 Gerwyn Price £662,250

6 Nathan Aspinall £647,500

7 Danny Noppert £537,750

8 Rob Cross £525,500

9 Jonny Clayton £490,000

10 Damon Heta £468,250

11 Dave Chisnall £464,500

12 Dirk van Duijvenbode £458,750

13 James Wade £434,000

14 Joe Cullen £430,750

15 Dimitri Van den Bergh £408,000

16 Ross Smith £371,000

17 Chris Dobey £363,750

18 Stephen Bunting £351,250

19 Ryan Searle £344,750

20 Andrew Gilding £343,000



Humphries obviously moved to number 1.



If Littler does win he would move up to 9th.



Below I think Chizzy has moved back into the top 10 with his run.



Premier league picks will come from that top 10 unless the PDC wants to cash in on the wave Littler has put himself on



Should be pointed out that every player in the top 50 made over £100k this year so the prize money is there