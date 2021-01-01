« previous next »
Darts thread

FiSh77

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18720 on: Today at 07:10:57 am
Knight

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18721 on: Today at 08:36:18 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:02:03 am
if humphries plays like he did last night then he'll win.

but will he?

Yeah the man's average was insane, he was checking out from over 100 time after time and he didn't really miss a double when it mattered. Basically unbeatable when you're playing like that. But then there was no pressure from the opponent, no chance Littler makes it so easy for him.
BarryCrocker

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18722 on: Today at 09:04:01 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
some classic BDO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3i3H86H4oA

Jesus. 12 points a dart.

Was he on Ketamine? Left hand struggled to pass a dart to his right hand.
CheshireDave

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18723 on: Today at 09:09:17 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:04:01 am
Jesus. 12 points a dart.

Was he on Ketamine? Left hand struggled to pass a dart to his right hand.

Painful to watch that. I remember watching it at the time. I assume he was just incredibly nervous and got pissed to try and combat the nerves.
gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18724 on: Today at 09:16:16 am
PDC order of merit before the worlds

Position   Name   Value
1   Michael Smith   £1,271,250
2   Michael van Gerwen   £1,107,250
3   Luke Humphries   £1,045,500
4   Peter Wright   £996,250
5   Gerwyn Price   £662,250
6   Nathan Aspinall   £647,500
7   Danny Noppert   £537,750
8   Rob Cross   £525,500
9   Jonny Clayton   £490,000
10   Damon Heta   £468,250
11   Dave Chisnall   £464,500
12   Dirk van Duijvenbode   £458,750
13   James Wade   £434,000
14   Joe Cullen   £430,750
15   Dimitri Van den Bergh   £408,000
16   Ross Smith   £371,000
17   Chris Dobey   £363,750
18   Stephen Bunting   £351,250
19   Ryan Searle   £344,750
20   Andrew Gilding   £343,000

Humphries   obviously moved to number 1.

If Littler does win he would move up to 9th.

Below I think Chizzy has moved back into the top 10 with his run.

Premier league picks will come from that top 10 unless the PDC wants to cash in on the wave Littler has put himself on

Should be pointed out that every player in the top 50 made over £100k this year so the prize money is there
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18725 on: Today at 09:18:14 am
I've not looked at that link but is it Tony Fleet?

Colin Murray was presenting at the time and said something like "if anyone sees him tomorrow, tell him that he lost"
CheshireDave

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18726 on: Today at 09:26:55 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:18:14 am
I've not looked at that link but is it Tony Fleet?

That's the one.
slaphead

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18727 on: Today at 09:53:53 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
some classic BDO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3i3H86H4oA

That's absolutely brilliant !  How did yer man hit double 1 there haha. Jaysus. When I was growing up I used to think darts at the Lakeside was the dogs bullox too
AndyMuller

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18728 on: Today at 10:05:41 am
Humphries will win it.
MoSzizlak

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18729 on: Today at 10:07:24 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:16:16 am
PDC order of merit before the worlds

Position   Name   Value
1   Michael Smith   £1,271,250
2   Michael van Gerwen   £1,107,250
3   Luke Humphries   £1,045,500
4   Peter Wright   £996,250
5   Gerwyn Price   £662,250
6   Nathan Aspinall   £647,500
7   Danny Noppert   £537,750
8   Rob Cross   £525,500
9   Jonny Clayton   £490,000
10   Damon Heta   £468,250
11   Dave Chisnall   £464,500
12   Dirk van Duijvenbode   £458,750
13   James Wade   £434,000
14   Joe Cullen   £430,750
15   Dimitri Van den Bergh   £408,000
16   Ross Smith   £371,000
17   Chris Dobey   £363,750
18   Stephen Bunting   £351,250
19   Ryan Searle   £344,750
20   Andrew Gilding   £343,000

Humphries   obviously moved to number 1.

If Littler does win he would move up to 9th.

Below I think Chizzy has moved back into the top 10 with his run.

Premier league picks will come from that top 10 unless the PDC wants to cash in on the wave Littler has put himself on

Should be pointed out that every player in the top 50 made over £100k this year so the prize money is there

I think the order of merit is money won over a 2 year period.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18730 on: Today at 10:14:46 am
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 10:07:24 am
I think the order of merit is money won over a 2 year period.

It is indeed. 2 year rolling money list
Pistolero

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18731 on: Today at 11:53:40 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
Its night like this that make you realise that Darts isnt just about speed boats, tank tops, non dart player to throw first and a 16 year old with a cholesterol rating of higher than any 3 dart finish - no, its about the spirit of the beautiful game - the arrers - man, dart, board and garish ill fitting top - as one, making an entire auditorium of tragically dressed single men, in neon coloured cartoon character outfits, enjoy one night of bliss and the release from self loathing and endless nights of masturbation to the pages of the Freemans catalogue lingerie sectionand, as the merry gang of friends drift off into the night, the distant boom of 180, the little Augustus gloops cholesterol count at the weigh in, echoes out in their heads and lives long in the what a night that was we had in the Ally Pally eh Bri memory. and its one final debate on the Winmau Dart versus the new Dutch Felchlip Dart, and its back to work for the lads at the Basingstoke national tyres garage, in the morning.. One hundred and fucking eighty!

:lmao

Bravo son..bravo
slaphead

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18732 on: Today at 12:13:27 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
Its night like this that make you realise that Darts isnt just about speed boats, tank tops, non dart player to throw first and a 16 year old with a cholesterol rating of higher than any 3 dart finish - no, its about the spirit of the beautiful game - the arrers - man, dart, board and garish ill fitting top - as one, making an entire auditorium of tragically dressed single men, in neon coloured cartoon character outfits, enjoy one night of bliss and the release from self loathing and endless nights of masturbation to the pages of the Freemans catalogue lingerie sectionand, as the merry gang of friends drift off into the night, the distant boom of 180, the little Augustus gloops cholesterol count at the weigh in, echoes out in their heads and lives long in the what a night that was we had in the Ally Pally eh Bri memory. and its one final debate on the Winmau Dart versus the new Dutch Felchlip Dart, and its back to work for the lads at the Basingstoke national tyres garage, in the morning.. One hundred and fucking eighty!

Christ  :lmao
Jay do you need a hug me old pal ?
I was always a Kay's catalogue man myself
Yosser0_0

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18733 on: Today at 12:15:35 pm
Watching that young lad play darts last night has inspired me, especially after his post match interview. So much so that I decided to make myself a cheese omelette for my lunch today. I'm not sure I've done that before and I don't feel particularly well after eating it but I guess that's the price of being inspired.
 ;D
Ray K

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18734 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm
@DaveClarkTV 
Congratulations @LukeTheNuke180  !! A quick word about @RobCross180  he saw me struggling with my Parkinsons after a long day presenting. Days later he won the world title. He got his world championship winning shirt & darts framed and gave them to me for charity. Some man!


Shit, feel bad for being happy that Cross lost now.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Darts thread
Reply #18735 on: Today at 06:01:12 pm
In Tenerife at the moment and I can confirm that every single Brit I have heard today is going to watch this in the pub tonight. Never heard darts getting talked about as much anywhere.
