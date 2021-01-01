PDC order of merit before the worlds
Position Name Value
1 Michael Smith £1,271,250
2 Michael van Gerwen £1,107,250
3 Luke Humphries £1,045,500
4 Peter Wright £996,250
5 Gerwyn Price £662,250
6 Nathan Aspinall £647,500
7 Danny Noppert £537,750
8 Rob Cross £525,500
9 Jonny Clayton £490,000
10 Damon Heta £468,250
11 Dave Chisnall £464,500
12 Dirk van Duijvenbode £458,750
13 James Wade £434,000
14 Joe Cullen £430,750
15 Dimitri Van den Bergh £408,000
16 Ross Smith £371,000
17 Chris Dobey £363,750
18 Stephen Bunting £351,250
19 Ryan Searle £344,750
20 Andrew Gilding £343,000
Humphries obviously moved to number 1.
If Littler does win he would move up to 9th.
Below I think Chizzy has moved back into the top 10 with his run.
Premier league picks will come from that top 10 unless the PDC wants to cash in on the wave Littler has put himself on
Should be pointed out that every player in the top 50 made over £100k this year so the prize money is there