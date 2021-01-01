Please
Author
Topic: Darts thread (Read 906343 times)
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,625
feck off
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #18560 on:
Today
at 03:44:39 pm »
dolan's fucking shite.
Logged
sminp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,713
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #18561 on:
Today
at 03:48:39 pm »
Im embarrassed for Dolan. Havent seen someone get fucked this hard since I was last on pornhub.
Logged




Nick110581
Up the tricky reds
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,885
Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #18562 on:
Today
at 03:49:37 pm »
Dolan has terrible averages across each set
Logged

FiSh77
LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,538
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #18563 on:
Today
at 03:52:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on
Today
at 03:41:15 pm
Is he only 16?
In other news Saudi Arabia have injuries
Logged
