Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18440 on: December 22, 2023, 08:28:28 pm »
did they have a break before hempel suddenly became good? might be a "prestige" situation.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18441 on: December 27, 2023, 07:38:30 pm »
Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18442 on: December 28, 2023, 01:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 27, 2023, 07:38:30 pm
Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!

The kid through comfortably in the end.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18443 on: December 28, 2023, 02:06:25 pm »
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18444 on: December 28, 2023, 05:18:36 pm »
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18445 on: December 28, 2023, 06:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on December 28, 2023, 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Was an extremely high standard. Good watch.

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 28, 2023, 02:06:25 pm
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Can't see Bunting getting past MVG.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18446 on: December 28, 2023, 08:44:34 pm »
Gerwyn Price is out :lmao Get in!
Online Nick110581

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18447 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on December 28, 2023, 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.

Their averages were insane
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18448 on: Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm »
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18449 on: Yesterday at 05:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.

They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18450 on: Yesterday at 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Same! The kebab eating git!
Online JRed

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18451 on: Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Same. Barneys got better hair too.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18452 on: Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm »
Were all Barney Army now. Massive PR fail by Luke, he probably only got paid peanuts and got a free kebab by that scummy rag as well. Hes lost a huge amount of fans overnight and I think hell live to regret this.
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18453 on: Yesterday at 05:50:26 pm »
I hope Barney makes him cry live on telly tomorrow
Logged
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18454 on: Yesterday at 07:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 05:12:50 pm
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.

They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
 
 They always do shit like this,all the fuss over Fallon Sherrock comes to mind.It's  stand up if ya luv the darts!Don't give a fuck about the kid, hope he cries out..Some good stuff on the  schedule for tonights session.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18455 on: Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm »
Smith in big trouble now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18456 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm »
dobey, unlike bunt, has brought his recent form into the game.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18457 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Smith gone
Offline 4pool

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18458 on: Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm »
Dobey through. 4-0 Smith out.
Online RedSince86

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18459 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 pm »
That's a battering on a reigning World champion.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18460 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.

https://twitter.com/LukeTheNuke180/status/1740809972198334940?t=TXsThAv8nKMniTGibT4E1w&s=19

Quote
* STATEMENT TO EVERYONE FROM US *

Today a photograph of me holding up a newspaper has been published in the media.
The media attention I have been getting is very new to me and I didn't fully understand at the time what I was being asked to do.
In no way do I endorse that newspaper or the headline which accompanied the article and I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused.
I'm focusing now on my next match with Barney and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support. ❤️

Fair enough. He's still only a kid at the end of the day.

Still hope he gets beat for being a United fan  ;D

Of course loads of comments from Little Englander c*nts
Online JRed

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18461 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
https://twitter.com/LukeTheNuke180/status/1740809972198334940?t=TXsThAv8nKMniTGibT4E1w&s=19

Fair enough. He's still only a kid at the end of the day.

Still hope he gets beat for being a United fan  ;D

Of course loads of comments from Little Englander c*nts
To be fair, hes unlikely to really know much about Hillsborough and what that rag did. Hopefully someone has put him right.
Still hope Barney smashes him tho.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18462 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm
To be fair, hes unlikely to really know much about Hillsborough and what that rag did. Hopefully someone has put him right.
Still hope Barney smashes him tho.

For sure. Pretty sure I wasn't reading newspapers at 16 either. I don't think I was aware of the shite it printed after Hillsborough until the late 90s.
Even without the Hillsborough stuff it's an absolute rag anyway but I guess you're not really going to realise that unless you're educated on it.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18463 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm »
Very one sided matches tonight.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18464 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
https://twitter.com/LukeTheNuke180/status/1740809972198334940?t=TXsThAv8nKMniTGibT4E1w&s=19

Fair enough. He's still only a kid at the end of the day.

Still hope he gets beat for being a United fan  ;D

Of course loads of comments from Little Englander c*nts
Ah fair enough. Still want Barneveld to win though.
Offline Lad

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18465 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm
Ah fair enough. Still want Barneveld to win though.

I used to work with Barney's missus Julia. That's not a claim to fame as such but I'll be backing him...and his tattooed head 🤪
Offline Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18466 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm
For sure. Pretty sure I wasn't reading newspapers at 16 either. I don't think I was aware of the shite it printed after Hillsborough until the late 90s.
Even without the Hillsborough stuff it's an absolute rag anyway but I guess you're not really going to realise that unless you're educated on it.

How politically astute and well-read, is the average 16 year old (darts player) going to be......?

Cut the kid some slack.

Still wantt Barny to win though, as he wont have many years left in him, and would love to see him lift the trophy again.

Online JRed

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18467 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Today at 12:46:05 pm
How politically astute and well-read, is the average 16 year old (darts player) going to be......?

Cut the kid some slack.

Still wantt Barny to win though, as he wont have many years left in him, and would love to see him lift the trophy again.
Aside from us winning something, that would be the trophy lift I would love to see.
Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18468 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
The kid has made an immediate apology. So time to move on.

Good luck to him.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18469 on: Today at 03:44:49 pm »
A United fan who has lived his life in Pubs, he knew.

He'll not be getting a liver off me.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18470 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 12:38:10 pm
I used to work with Barney's missus Julia. That's not a claim to fame as such but I'll be backing him...and his tattooed head 🤪

Blimey, hes batting way above his average there. I didnt realise he wasnt married to Sylvia anymore.
Offline Lad

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18471 on: Today at 05:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 05:02:59 pm
Blimey, hes batting way above his average there. I didnt realise he wasnt married to Sylvia anymore.

Yes mate, traded her in for a younger model.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18472 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Anderson gone, the booing on match darts is so tedious
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18473 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm »
yeah I didn't want dolan to win that game but booing him was bad form.
Online JRed

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18474 on: Today at 09:07:22 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:05:08 pm
Anderson gone, the booing on match darts is so tedious
The whole crowd is tedious.Droning on with the same fucking songs every fucking night. Very few of them actually watching the darts. Just a lot of pissed up knobheads.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18475 on: Today at 09:07:59 pm »
the crowd there has always seemed worse than at most tournaments.
