Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredibleDobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
* STATEMENT TO EVERYONE FROM US *Today a photograph of me holding up a newspaper has been published in the media.The media attention I have been getting is very new to me and I didn't fully understand at the time what I was being asked to do.In no way do I endorse that newspaper or the headline which accompanied the article and I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused.I'm focusing now on my next match with Barney and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support. ❤️
https://twitter.com/LukeTheNuke180/status/1740809972198334940?t=TXsThAv8nKMniTGibT4E1w&s=19Fair enough. He's still only a kid at the end of the day. Still hope he gets beat for being a United fan Of course loads of comments from Little Englander c*nts
To be fair, hes unlikely to really know much about Hillsborough and what that rag did. Hopefully someone has put him right. Still hope Barney smashes him tho.
Ah fair enough. Still want Barneveld to win though.
For sure. Pretty sure I wasn't reading newspapers at 16 either. I don't think I was aware of the shite it printed after Hillsborough until the late 90s. Even without the Hillsborough stuff it's an absolute rag anyway but I guess you're not really going to realise that unless you're educated on it.
How politically astute and well-read, is the average 16 year old (darts player) going to be......?Cut the kid some slack.Still wantt Barny to win though, as he wont have many years left in him, and would love to see him lift the trophy again.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I used to work with Barney's missus Julia. That's not a claim to fame as such but I'll be backing him...and his tattooed head 🤪
Blimey, hes batting way above his average there. I didnt realise he wasnt married to Sylvia anymore.
Anderson gone, the booing on match darts is so tedious
