Re: Darts thread
December 22, 2023, 08:28:28 pm
did they have a break before hempel suddenly became good? might be a "prestige" situation.
Re: Darts thread
December 27, 2023, 07:38:30 pm
Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 01:03:42 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 27, 2023, 07:38:30 pm
Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!

The kid through comfortably in the end.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Was an extremely high standard. Good watch.

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Can't see Bunting getting past MVG.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 08:44:34 pm
Gerwyn Price is out :lmao Get in!
Re: Darts thread
Today at 11:15:14 am
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.

Their averages were insane
Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:12:50 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.

They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:19:53 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Same! The kebab eating git!
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:28:21 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Same. Barneys got better hair too.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:46:06 pm
Were all Barney Army now. Massive PR fail by Luke, he probably only got paid peanuts and got a free kebab by that scummy rag as well. Hes lost a huge amount of fans overnight and I think hell live to regret this.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:50:26 pm
I hope Barney makes him cry live on telly tomorrow
Re: Darts thread
Today at 07:15:59 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 05:12:50 pm
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.

They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
 
 They always do shit like this,all the fuss over Fallon Sherrock comes to mind.It's  stand up if ya luv the darts!Don't give a fuck about the kid, hope he cries out..Some good stuff on the  schedule for tonights session.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 09:56:43 pm
Smith in big trouble now.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 09:58:48 pm
dobey, unlike bunt, has brought his recent form into the game.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 10:12:18 pm
Smith gone
Re: Darts thread
Today at 10:12:24 pm
Dobey through. 4-0 Smith out.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 10:13:15 pm
That's a battering on a reigning World champion.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 10:25:18 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.

https://twitter.com/LukeTheNuke180/status/1740809972198334940?t=TXsThAv8nKMniTGibT4E1w&s=19

Quote
* STATEMENT TO EVERYONE FROM US *

Today a photograph of me holding up a newspaper has been published in the media.
The media attention I have been getting is very new to me and I didn't fully understand at the time what I was being asked to do.
In no way do I endorse that newspaper or the headline which accompanied the article and I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused.
I'm focusing now on my next match with Barney and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support. ❤️

Fair enough. He's still only a kid at the end of the day.

Still hope he gets beat for being a United fan  ;D

Of course loads of comments from Little Englander c*nts
