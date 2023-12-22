Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredibleDobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
* STATEMENT TO EVERYONE FROM US *Today a photograph of me holding up a newspaper has been published in the media.The media attention I have been getting is very new to me and I didn't fully understand at the time what I was being asked to do.In no way do I endorse that newspaper or the headline which accompanied the article and I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused.I'm focusing now on my next match with Barney and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support. ❤️
