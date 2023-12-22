« previous next »
Re: Darts thread
December 22, 2023, 08:28:28 pm
did they have a break before hempel suddenly became good? might be a "prestige" situation.
Re: Darts thread
December 27, 2023, 07:38:30 pm
Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 01:03:42 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 27, 2023, 07:38:30 pm
Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!

The kid through comfortably in the end.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Was an extremely high standard. Good watch.

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Can't see Bunting getting past MVG.
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 08:44:34 pm
Gerwyn Price is out :lmao Get in!
Re: Darts thread
Today at 11:15:14 am
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredible

Dobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.

Their averages were insane
Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:12:50 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
I hate how the Sky coverage keep sucking off him every 2 seconds during their broadcast they do know there are other players in the tournament who are playing far better than him.

They keep asking players in the tournament what they think of him as well, it's like they can't go a second without mentioning his name.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:19:53 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Same! The kebab eating git!
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:28:21 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Same. Barneys got better hair too.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:46:06 pm
Were all Barney Army now. Massive PR fail by Luke, he probably only got paid peanuts and got a free kebab by that scummy rag as well. Hes lost a huge amount of fans overnight and I think hell live to regret this.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 05:50:26 pm
I hope Barney makes him cry live on telly tomorrow
