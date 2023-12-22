Jesus kid slow down and let the guy have a go!
That Ross Smith Dobey match was incredibleDobey has been the most impressive player in the tournament so far had two very tough games and showed some bottle to come through both of them.
Pissing down in Boston, got some breakfast darts on. Bunting looked really impressive,is this his year? MVG next for him who wasn't really firing em in yesterday.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Hope van Barney smashes Littler. Wee fat rag reading c*nt.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]