Yeah, BBC used to show it, then it went to C4/Eurosport, this tournament was always held at the Lakeside until 2020, then it moved to the O2, but ticket sales for the 2020 one were appalling, prize money got reduced, the way the BDO was run the last couple of years until they went bankrupt was shambolic, the last few years of the BDO, made Everton look like competently run. I always thought it was a better idea to host the BDO/WDF world championships, before the PDC one starts.
Doets could do it
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]