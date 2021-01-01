« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darts thread  (Read 896659 times)

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,698
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18400 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December  8, 2023, 09:53:50 pm
Yeah, BBC used to show it, then it went to C4/Eurosport, this tournament was always held at the Lakeside until 2020, then it moved to the O2, but ticket sales for the 2020 one were appalling, prize money got reduced, the way the BDO was run the last couple of years until they went bankrupt was shambolic, the last few years of the BDO, made Everton look like competently run.

 I always thought it was a better idea to host the BDO/WDF world championships, before the PDC one starts.
Cheers. Yeah I remember it. Standard was never that great but would pass the time on occasions. If it's not going to be televised moving forwards it won't last long?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,138
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18401 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Up
« previous next »
 