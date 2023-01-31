I had Luke Humphries over Dobey but the rest were what I had down



Must be pretty gutting for Humphries but no TV finals in 2022 whereas Dobey just won the Masters



The PDC kind of shot themselves in the foot by leaving the announcment until after the Masters. They basically had to include the winner. The Masters isn't even a ranking tournement, whereas the Open and European Championship are and their winners haven't been included in the Premier League.