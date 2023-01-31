I had Luke Humphries over Dobey but the rest were what I had downMust be pretty gutting for Humphries but no TV finals in 2022 whereas Dobey just won the Masters
Dobey is chucking them quite nicely at the minute. Justified his inclusion on night 1. Cant imagine any of the players who got left out wouldve won any night.
Joe Cullen would have.
Andrew Gilding is a major winner. Jesus fucking Christ. Van Gerwen basically chucked it away. So many chances and got beat by a farmer.
Fallon Sherrock hit a 9 dart finish today.First woman to ever hit one at a PDC event
Any link?
