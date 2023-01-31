« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darts thread  (Read 858629 times)

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18320 on: January 31, 2023, 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 30, 2023, 11:27:46 am
I had Luke Humphries over Dobey but the rest were what I had down

Must be pretty gutting for Humphries but no TV finals in 2022 whereas Dobey just won the Masters
The PDC kind of shot themselves in the foot by leaving the announcment until after the Masters.  They basically had to include the winner.  The Masters isn't even a ranking tournement, whereas the Open and European Championship are and their winners haven't been included in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18321 on: February 3, 2023, 07:03:23 am »
Dobey is chucking them quite nicely at the minute. Justified his inclusion on night 1. Cant imagine any of the players who got left out wouldve won any night.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18322 on: February 3, 2023, 11:57:07 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  3, 2023, 07:03:23 am
Dobey is chucking them quite nicely at the minute. Justified his inclusion on night 1. Cant imagine any of the players who got left out wouldve won any night.

Joe Cullen would have.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18323 on: February 3, 2023, 12:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on February  3, 2023, 11:57:07 am
Joe Cullen would have.

Not convinced. Hes had average results for the last 6 months.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18324 on: February 3, 2023, 01:05:11 pm »
Cullen has done nothing for some time.

Sounds like dobey had a great night and good on him, but it's just one night of 50 or however long it goes on for these days.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18325 on: March 5, 2023, 10:45:29 pm »
Andrew Gilding is a major winner. Jesus fucking Christ. Van Gerwen basically chucked it away. So many chances and got beat by a farmer.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18326 on: March 5, 2023, 10:49:11 pm »
A pretty hilarious day of sport.
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18327 on: March 6, 2023, 11:45:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  5, 2023, 10:45:29 pm
Andrew Gilding is a major winner. Jesus fucking Christ. Van Gerwen basically chucked it away. So many chances and got beat by a farmer.
:thumbsup
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,957
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18328 on: March 6, 2023, 12:08:56 pm »
Very surprised by that.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,525
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18329 on: March 18, 2023, 09:23:09 pm »
Fallon Sherrock hit a 9 dart finish today.

First woman to ever hit one at a PDC event
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,957
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18330 on: Yesterday at 12:15:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 18, 2023, 09:23:09 pm
Fallon Sherrock hit a 9 dart finish today.

First woman to ever hit one at a PDC event
Any link?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,525
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18331 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:15:38 am
Any link?

Non televised event unfortunately. No footage
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18332 on: Yesterday at 03:53:23 pm »
PDC gonna be gutted about that not being on the telly $$$$$$!!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18333 on: Yesterday at 04:03:08 pm »
I think it was only a challenge event. those will never be on telly
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,726
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 01:37:36 am »
You'd think someone might have recorded it on their phone.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 