Premier league picks discussion anyone?



No idea what the format will be this year. 8 players or more? Wildcard entries?



But if they go with what they did last year with 8 players then who will get in?



The top 4 based on order of merit was locked long before the tournament (though the order will probably change). Price, Wright, MvG and Smith are all streets away from the rest of the pack. MvG and Smith will replace Price and Wright as number 1 and 2 going into the 2023 season.



The other 4 picks are PDC/Sky and if they go off order of merit then would be Luke Humphries, Rob Cross, Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall (who will go from 10 to top 8 after his run in the Worlds).



Some big names will miss out. Wade, Anderson, Noppert, Chisnall, Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Dimitri Van den Bergh.



Probably too early for Josh Rock



My picks



MvG

Smith

Price

Wright

Clayton

Aspinall

Humphries

Van den Bergh



If they go with 10 then add in

van Duijvenbode

Cullen