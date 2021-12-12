« previous next »
Rubbish. Poor WUM.

Grow up

Rubbish in what way?
He is so dislikable hence why I asked if he is liked on the circuit.

One of my mates plays on the circuit with him and says he's a good guy.  He does also say the crowds have got worse over the years and that there are less real fans going nowadays.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Make darts alcohol free, then see what happens.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

The other thing Darts can do is ask the fans to stop their verbal attacks. If they don't after the first warning, then the crew and players walk off the stage for 15 minutes. If it happens again, then walk off for 30 minutes. If it happens again, close the show and get the crowd out, then resume play.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Make darts alcohol free, then see what happens.

The only thing that would do is cause plummeting ticket sales.
Do people expect anything else from a Darts crowd ? Over xmas with social media and Skysports it's gonna be shite,throw in a bit of Ingerland flag waving kinda surprised there hasn't been a kick off yet.Anyways onto the semi finals Maybe a Clemens upset ? Looked the better of the two but there's more to come from Smith,gotta be better than the reds game.
It's off to a pretty rapid start anyway.
Price brings a lot of it on himself, act like a c*nt on stage, & the crowd are going to give it back big time, i'm ok with celebrating 180s & checkouts, but be a c*nt on stage then don't be surprised by the crowd reaction.

 
This one's going good.I dunno who wins.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm
Make darts alcohol free, then see what happens.

Probably kill the atmosphere?
A Great man once said...
Smith's just winning the important legs when it matters.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:22:59 pm
Price brings a lot of it on himself, act like a c*nt on stage, & the crowd are going to give it back big time, i'm ok with celebrating 180s & checkouts, but be a c*nt on stage then don't be surprised by the crowd reaction.

Agree, he's revelled in the pantomime villain act for years and is now cryarseing about people booing him

Those stupid ear defenders though :lmao

Those stupid ear defenders though :lmao
A Great man once said...
6-2 does clemens a bit of a disservice there
Pigman into the final, grim
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 09:15:30 pm
Agree, he's revelled in the pantomime villain act for years and is now cryarseing about people booing him

Those stupid ear defenders though :lmao

Those stupid ear defenders though :lmao

Pantomime Villain? Its bloody darts!

The crowd need to stop being a set of dickheads! 
Good luck with that.

Anyway fuck price, he's not in the tournament any more.
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm
Pantomime Villain? Its bloody darts!

The crowd need to stop being a set of dickheads! 

Are you being serious, it's an analogy ???
A Great man once said...
Van Gerwen is just too brutally good.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm
Van Gerwen is just too brutally good.
And a bit of a gobshite for that encroachment episode?
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:15:58 pm
And a bit of a gobshite for that encroachment episode?

C'mon John it might be a technical infringement but fuckinell  ;D
A Great man once said...
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:15:58 pm
And a bit of a gobshite for that encroachment episode?

I thought he was encroaching to get closer to the darts board, like I would do. Encroaching behind the player is a bit meh. Van den bergh getting totally outclassed
looking like 6-0
Relentless
Hes averaging 128 in some sets, absolute machine
Yeah. This wont be Micheal Smith messing up another final.

On this form, no one is stopping MvG
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm
Make darts alcohol free, then see what happens.

Most people are sound with a beer, but a few become wankers as soon as a pint touch their lips and all of a sudden the issue is alcohol. Weed out the pricks, don't ruin it for everyone else.

The fancy dress stuff is a bit weird. Night after night you see many many people wearing Mario and Luigi outfits. Do these lads think they are being original?
Ive been once and the only beer you could buy was Fosters. Refuse to believe anyone there can get pissed.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:41:58 pm
Most people are sound with a beer, but a few become wankers as soon as a pint touch their lips and all of a sudden the issue is alcohol. Weed out the pricks, don't ruin it for everyone else.

The fancy dress stuff is a bit weird. Night after night you see many many people wearing Mario and Luigi outfits. Do these lads think they are being original?
It was a deliberate decision by the PDC to go down the pissed up crowd route and turn it into a football type audience with lots of chanting. It obviously makes them a lot of money. Personally I cant see why any real darts fans would want to go there, it would totally ruin the whole point of going to watch the darts for me.
Premier league picks discussion anyone?

No idea what the format will be this year. 8 players or more? Wildcard entries?

But if they go with what they did last year with 8 players then who will get in?

The top 4 based on order of merit was locked long before the tournament (though the order will probably change). Price, Wright, MvG and Smith are all streets away from the rest of the pack. MvG and Smith will replace Price and Wright as number 1 and 2 going into the 2023 season.

The other 4 picks are PDC/Sky and if they go off order of merit then would be Luke Humphries, Rob Cross, Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall (who will go from 10 to top 8 after his run in the Worlds).

Some big names will miss out. Wade, Anderson, Noppert, Chisnall, Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Probably too early for Josh Rock

My picks

MvG
Smith
Price
Wright
Clayton
Aspinall
Humphries
Van den Bergh

If they go with 10 then add in
van Duijvenbode
Cullen
I wouldnt be surprised if Rock does get a go.
Hope MVG thrashes Smith tonight.
Hope Smith thrashes MVG tonight.

 :P


 :P
Hope neither player gets smashed tonight.
I hope the crowd dont sing kolo, kolo kolo
Thought this was on but we got another hour.MVG title to lose but gonna stick with my pre tourny pick Smith,need some more tears for a title win.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:49:25 pm
I hope the crowd dont sing kolo, kolo kolo
;D
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:49:25 pm
I hope the crowd dont sing kolo, kolo kolo

Come on now,love the extended 12"  version.
