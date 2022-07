I wonder how Michael Smith will contrive to not win this tournament?



Well he didAs others have said, this was by far his best chance to finally get over the line in a major. Two of the semi finalists were there for the first time and the other only had one PDC semi appearance (I think) before today. When he went 3-0 up in the final, I thought this was it but he even managed to lose from there, despite playing against someone averaging in the mid-80s