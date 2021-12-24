Please
Author
Darts thread
4pool
RAWK Scribe
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,735
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17720 on:
December 24, 2021, 07:35:34 pm
In case you didn't see it.
Jurgen and Pep take on Darts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE0EIcCGtlk
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,139
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17721 on:
Today
at 04:17:16 pm »
Wade gets a walkover as Van Der Voort has tested positive for Covid.
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,336
Legacy fan
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17722 on:
Today
at 07:43:42 pm »
Decent game this one.
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,006
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17723 on:
Today
at 08:16:22 pm »
This has been fun.
5 ton plus finishes from Price and it's going the distance
