In case you didn't see it.

Jurgen and Pep take on Darts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE0EIcCGtlk
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Wade gets a walkover as Van Der Voort has tested positive for Covid.
Decent game this one.
This has been fun.

5 ton plus finishes from Price and it's going the distance
