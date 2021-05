So it's winner takes all between Clayton & Van Den Bergh for the 4th semi final place of the Premier League Darts & they're last up tonight. Clayton can draw & qualify, as he has a 3 leg advantage over DVB.



MVG is 1st, De Sousa 2nd & Aspinall 3rd.



So it will be MVG vs Clayton/DVB & DeSousa vs Aspinall in the semis of the playoffs.



So either MVG's 6th title or a new winner..