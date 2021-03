To say he got lucky is a bit over the top. He threw some incredible darts that even if Anderson was on for would have been hard to match.



When he had it stuck in his throat Anderson couldn’t capitalise. Anderson takes that 10th set to get to 6-4 he’d be in a right mess. That’s where the luck comes in, when you’re struggling to get over the line you need your opponent to falter too so it doesn’t hurt much. Look at his expression when he missed match darts. He looked winded, a top player should feed off that and hammer him.