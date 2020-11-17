Please
Author
Topic: Darts thread (Read 700453 times)
Red-Soldier
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,100
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17760 on:
November 17, 2020, 10:16:46 AM »
Justin Pipe still going
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Believer
Posts: 12,809
feck off
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17761 on:
November 17, 2020, 10:25:13 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2020, 10:16:46 AM
Justin Pipe still going
the question I've asked a lot while trying to avoid his matches.
Logged
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Believer
Posts: 23,363
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17762 on:
November 20, 2020, 07:47:38 PM »
Van Den Bergh is definitely a future world champion.
Logged
Dan The Man 28373
Kopite
Posts: 925
We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17763 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:24 PM »
Van Den Bergh comes through on a 31st leg decider vs Aspinall, both down to double 18 but VDB got the double 18.
Should have enough to beat Wade in the semi & would be nice to have an MVG/VDB final, but Whitlock has beaten MVG a few times recently.
Logged
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Believer
Posts: 23,363
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17764 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:45 PM »
Some win for Whitlock. 20 180's to beat MVG 16-15.
Logged
Dan The Man 28373
Kopite
Posts: 925
We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17765 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:30 PM »
Whitlock beats MVG in another last leg shootout, MVG busted on going for D4 & Whitlock won on D8.
And a crazy 20 180s by Whitlock.
As long as Wade doesn't win!!, any of the other 3 would be cool!!
Logged
Al 666
"I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Campaigns
Believer
Posts: 22,076
JFT 96
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #17766 on:
Today
at 03:21:09 AM »
MVG v Whitlock.
First 17 meetings MVG won every one, last 3 Whitlock has won every one.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
