« Reply #17760 on: November 17, 2020, 10:16:46 AM »
Justin Pipe still going  ;D
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17761 on: November 17, 2020, 10:25:13 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2020, 10:16:46 AM
Justin Pipe still going  ;D

the question I've asked a lot while trying to avoid his matches.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17762 on: November 20, 2020, 07:47:38 PM »
Van Den Bergh is definitely a future world champion.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17763 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 PM »
Van Den Bergh comes through on a 31st leg decider vs Aspinall, both down to double 18 but VDB got the double 18.

Should have enough to beat Wade in the semi & would be nice to have an MVG/VDB final, but Whitlock has beaten MVG a few times recently.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17764 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 PM »
Some win for Whitlock. 20 180's to beat MVG 16-15.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17765 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 PM »
Whitlock beats MVG in another last leg shootout, MVG busted on going for D4 & Whitlock won on D8.

And a crazy 20 180s by Whitlock.

As long as Wade doesn't win!!, any of the other 3 would be cool!!
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17766 on: Today at 03:21:09 AM »
MVG v Whitlock.

First 17 meetings MVG won every one, last 3 Whitlock has won every one.
