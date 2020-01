I fully understand, if not agree with, the reason's for Sherrock's inclusion in the World Series events and as a challenger in the Premier League but it does make it look a bit of a joke after she only managed a paltry 2 points at Q School and we now have another woman, who is a better player, who has actually managed to earn a tour card. I wonder if Ashton will be invited to any events or if she isn't glamourous enough?



Been saying exactly the same to my mate. Lisa is a far more consistent player than, Fallon. I did wonder what the other ladies were thinking when Fallon was getting (rightly so as she did great at the Worlds) huge amounts of publicity. Lisa has done amazingly to earn a tour card.Anyone see the interview with Aaron Beeney just after he got a tour card? It was great. He was in a state of shock.